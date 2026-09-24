Portugal vs Wales Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Portugal vs Wales lineup news is drawing attention ahead of Thursday night’s UEFA Nations League clash at Estádio José Alvalade. Jorge Jesus is set to take charge of his first competitive match as Portugal manager, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead the attack.

Portugal enter the game with a near full-strength squad and no reported injuries or suspensions. Wales face a tougher selection situation, with four players ruled out through injury.

The Portugal lineup is expected to keep several key players in their usual roles, while Wales manager Craig Bellamy must change his defense after losing Joe Rodon.

The Portugal vs Wales team news will continue to develop before the official starting XIs are confirmed. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 UK time.

Portugal Lineup Today and Team News

The Portugal lineup is expected to feature several of the team’s established stars. Ronaldo is set to start as the main striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bruno Fernandes playing behind him.

Vitinha and Rúben Neves are expected to form the midfield pairing, while João Félix and Pedro Neto provide attacking support alongside Fernandes. Diogo Costa should start in goal, with Nuno Mendes, Rúben Veiga, Rúben Dias and João Cancelo expected across the defense.

The projected Portugal lineup is Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Rúben Veiga, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Vitinha, Rúben Neves; João Félix, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal has no reported injuries or suspensions, giving Jesus plenty of options for his first competitive selection.

Wales Lineup Today and Team News

Wales faces more changes, as four players are unavailable through injury. Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Isaac Davies and Nathan Broadhead are all ruled out.

Rodon’s absence leaves Bellamy with a key defensive decision. Ben Davies and Ben Cabango are expected to play together in central defense, with Jay Dasilva and Neco Williams at full-back.

Danny Ward is expected to start in goal, while Jordan James and Ethan Ampadu should form the midfield pairing. Brennan Johnson is expected to lead the attack, with Sorba Thomas playing behind him. Daniel James and David Brooks are expected to complete the attacking midfield three.

The projected Wales lineup is Danny Ward; Jay Dasilva, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Neco Williams; Jordan James, Ethan Ampadu; Daniel James, Sorba Thomas, David Brooks; Brennan Johnson.

Portugal vs Wales Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Portugal vs Wales lineup battle will feature two teams dealing with different squad situations. Portugal have a full group available and are expected to rely on their established attacking structure.

Ronaldo remains the main attacking reference, while Fernandes should look to create chances from the central role. Vitinha and Neves will provide the midfield base, allowing the full-backs and wide players to move forward.

Wales are expected to focus on defensive organization. Ampadu will have an important role in protecting the back four, while Johnson will look for chances on the counter-attack.

Portugal won both previous meetings and kept clean sheets in each game. Wales enter the match after four games without a win.

The official Portugal vs Wales confirmed lineups will be announced closer to kick-off. The match starts at 19:45 UK time and will be broadcast on BBC 2, BBC 1 Wales, BBC i and S4C.