Cristiano Ronaldo Could Continue Beyond This Season After Revealing What Will Decide His Future

Cristiano Ronaldo has reopened the question of his retirement after admitting that the 2026-27 season could be his final campaign, but he has stopped short of confirming when he will leave football.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain and Al-Nassr forward addressed his future in comments shared by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday. “Will this be my final chapter? Maybe, I don’t know. This could be my final season. But I don’t know. If my body allows me to, and if my mind does too, and if I’m still in good shape, then I don’t know. I don’t know what will happen.”

The comments come just weeks into the new Saudi Pro League season and mark a change from his more definite words in August.

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Plans Remain Unclear

Ronaldo had appeared more certain about retirement in a Vogue interview published after his wedding to Georgina Rodríguez. At the time, he said, “this is probably my last year of football” and explained that he wanted to “leave a spectacular legacy.”

His latest comments are less final. Ronaldo has linked his decision to his physical condition, mental state and ability to remain in good shape. He has also previously admitted that he is “not the player I used to be,” although he continues to score goals.

The Portugal star confirmed earlier this year that the 2026 World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament. Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the last 16, with Ronaldo scoring three goals during the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo Contract and Al-Nassr Future

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr contract, signed in late 2022, is due to expire next June. The club won the Saudi Pro League title last season, ending a long wait for the championship, while Ronaldo scored 28 league goals.

The forward has also spoken about his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals. He was approaching the milestone after reaching 976 earlier this year. Ronaldo has also discussed the possibility of playing alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., who is part of Al-Nassr’s youth setup.

His professional career began at Sporting Lisbon in 2002 before taking him to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards, five UEFA Champions League titles, the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League trophies. Ronaldo is also the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Decision Could Come Later

Ronaldo has spent more than two decades at the highest level and has described his career as involving “a lot of sacrifice.” He has already discussed life after football, including traveling more, playing padel and spending more time with his family.

In his August interview, Ronaldo said his future was “all mapped out” and acknowledged the “big hole” retirement could leave. His latest comments, however, show he has not yet set a date for his final match.

The 2026-27 season gives Ronaldo another opportunity to score goals and compete for trophies with Al-Nassr. He could also continue representing Portugal in the Nations League.

For now, Cristiano Ronaldo has left the retirement question open. His decision will depend on how his body responds, how he feels mentally, and whether he believes he can continue performing at the level he expects from himself.