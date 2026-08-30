Arsenal Hit by Late Blow as Barcelona Close in on Gabriel Jesus

Barcelona have completed a surprise late-window deal to sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. The move gives Barcelona an experienced center-forward after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Romano confirmed the agreement on Sunday, saying Arsenal will receive a €10 million package plus add-ons. Jesus will travel to Catalonia for a medical on Monday after Arsenal authorized his move. The Brazilian has also agreed to a two-year contract with an option to extend until 2029. Romano said Jesus “immediately said yes to Barcelona” because he sees the move as a “dream opportunity.” The Barcelona transfer closes a difficult summer in attack, while Gabriel Jesus gets a chance to restart his career away from Arsenal.

Barcelona Transfer Deal Brings Gabriel Jesus From Arsenal

The Barcelona transfer for Gabriel Jesus is worth €10 million plus performance-related add-ons. The Arsenal striker will undergo his medical in Catalonia on Monday before completing the move.

Barcelona had spent much of the summer pursuing Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez as their preferred long-term replacement for Lewandowski. Atletico repeatedly rejected the idea of selling the Argentina international to a La Liga rival.

Barcelona then turned to Gabriel Jesus as the transfer window entered its final days. Mundo Deportivo reported the club’s interest earlier on Sunday, before Romano confirmed the agreement.

The Barcelona transfer also follows Ferran Torres’ €50 million move to Paris Saint-Germain. Those departures left Hansi Flick needing another recognised No. 9.

Gabriel Jesus Transfer Gives Barcelona Experienced Forward

The Gabriel Jesus transfer gives Barcelona a forward with experience at the highest level. Jesus began his senior career at Palmeiras before joining Manchester City in 2017.

He scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. Arsenal signed him in 2022 for £45 million, and he recorded 33 goals in 123 appearances across all competitions.

His time at Arsenal became more difficult after an ACL injury in January 2025. During the 2025-26 season, Gabriel Jesus made 14 Premier League appearances, including three starts. He scored three goals in 429 minutes.

Mikel Arteta had also started training Jesus away from Arsenal’s first-team group and indicated that the striker could leave.

Arsenal Transfer Exit Clears Squad Space

The Arsenal transfer allows the club to raise funds while removing a high-earning player from the squad. Jesus had a contract with Arsenal until 2027, but the club has now agreed to his departure.

Barcelona will give Gabriel Jesus a shorter contract, with the option to extend his stay until 2029. The agreement gives both sides flexibility.

Barcelona sources have described the signing as a “market opportunity” and said the move does not rule out a future pursuit of Álvarez.

Flick did not say the Barcelona squad was closed during his Sunday press conference. Gabriel Jesus can offer pressing ability, link-up play and experience in the No. 9 role.

Medical tests are scheduled for Monday. If Jesus passes them, Barcelona will work to register him for upcoming fixtures as the club begins its defence of the La Liga title.