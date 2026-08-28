Arsenal Receive Major Boost in $174 Million Julian Alvarez Deal

There is no secret that Arsenal FC wants to bring in Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez this summer. The Gunners have been linked to the Argentina international for weeks now. Nevertheless, the player has been hesitant to depart Spain for England once again. He previously played two seasons with Manchester City before joining Atleti to receive more playing time.

Instead, Alvarez desperately wants to join fellow LaLiga side Barcelona. Despite the forward’s wishes, Atleti brass is refusing to sell their star player to a direct rival. As a result of the standoff, Alvarez looked uninterested ahead of the Spanish side’s most recent game. He was then jeered by home fans during and after the match. Recent reports even suggest that the Argentine star is depressed in Madrid.

With Atleti unwilling to sell Alvarez to Barca, Arsenal’s chances of landing the forward are improving. BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel has recently reported that Atleti is willing to accept a €150 million ($174 million) offer from the Gunners. The reporter even suggested that talks between the two teams regarding the deal “have been positive.”

Despite this, Alvarez has to sign off on the deal. While he has been reluctant to join Arsenal, his stance may be softening now. Argentina journalist Esteban Edul is reporting that Arsenal is “increasingly likely to sign Julian Alvarez.” Edul made the remark on August 28’s Spanish version of ESPN’s SportsCenter. The forward clearly wants out of Madrid, and the Gunners may be the only realistic option.

Arsenal may Include Current Player in Julian Alvarez Deal With Atletico Madrid

Alvarez is not exactly hesitant about joining Arsenal due to sporting reasons. Instead, there have been reports, including additional comments by Edul, that the Argentine is worried about the complications of moving his family back to England. Along with his lack of playing time in Manchester, the forward also had issues spending ample time with his family due to Brexit.

Assuming Alvarez rubber-stamps the move to Arsenal, the Gunners may look to lower the asking price by offering a player to Atleti. The Independent recently revealed that Arsenal could send Viktor Gyokeres or Gabriel Jesus to Madrid. By potentially adding Alvarez, playing time for the current duo would likely decrease. Jesus would likely be the preferred player to be shipped out by the Gunners, yet Atleti likely favors Gyokeres.

Gunners Could Benefit From Adding Star Power in Attack

While Arsenal has become one of the top teams in Europe, manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful to improve his attack. The reigning Premier League champions are widely viewed as a defensive force, but could use more firepower up front. The Gunners spread out their scoring among several players during the 2025-26 campaign.

Arsenal also recently sold Leandro Trossard and are seemingly parting ways with Gabriel Martinelli. The two wide forwards combined to score 19 total goals during the most recent season. Alvarez netted 20 total goals in all competitions (along with nine assists) with Atleti last year. The versatile forward is also capable of playing as a center forward, as well as in Martinelli’s position on the left flank.