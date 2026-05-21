Arsenal Injury News Leaves Major Fear Before PSG Champions League Final

Arsenal F.C. heads into the UEFA Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. with growing concern over key injuries in defense. Manager Mikel Arteta received good and bad news during preparations for the match in Budapest on May 30.

Arsenal already secured the Premier League title, but injuries now threaten to disrupt their plans before the biggest game of the season.

The biggest blow comes from defender Ben White, who will miss the final after suffering a medial knee ligament injury against West Ham United F.C. At the same time, midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training after months out with a foot injury, giving Arsenal a late boost before the Champions League final.

Arsenal Injury News Worsens Before Champions League Final

Arsenal confirmed that Ben White will not play in the Champions League final. The right-back injured his knee during the recent Premier League match against West Ham. Medical staff decided that White does not need surgery, but his recovery will continue through the summer.

White’s absence creates another problem for Arsenal because Jurrien Timber is also unlikely to play. Timber struggled with injuries throughout the season, and his recovery has not progressed enough for the final. Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that Timber is still far from full match fitness.

The defensive problems leave Arteta with limited options against PSG’s attack. Arsenal may now depend heavily on William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Riccardo Calafiori in a reshaped back line for the Champions League final.

Arsenal Injury News Improves With Mikel Merino’s Return

Despite the problems in defense, Arsenal received a major boost with Mikel Merino returning to full-contact training. The Spanish midfielder fractured a bone in his foot in January and missed several months.

Initial reports suggested Merino would not return before the end of the season. However, he trained on the grass this week and now hopes to make the squad for the Champions League final. A starting role remains unlikely due to his lack of match fitness, but Arteta could still use him from the bench.

“This club has come so far,” Arteta said earlier this season while discussing the team’s progress in Europe. Merino’s return gives Arsenal another experienced option in midfield as they prepare for PSG.

Arsenal eased concerns over Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and David Raya after the trio missed parts of Thursday’s open training session. Reports later confirmed none of them suffered injuries. Raya managed minor back and glute stiffness, while Saka and Saliba completed indoor workload sessions.

Champions League Final Pressure Builds for Arsenal

The Champions League final now represents Arsenal’s biggest match in years. The club already won the Premier League, but European success remains the main target for this young squad.

Arteta must now find solutions in defense before facing PSG’s dangerous attack in Budapest. Calafiori trained fully after recovering from a recent knock, which gives Arsenal another important option at the back.

Even with Merino’s return, Arsenal still face uncertainty due to White and Timber’s injuries. The club hopes its remaining stars can stay fit before the Champions League final arrives next week.