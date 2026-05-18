Premier League Standings After Matchday 37: Title, Champions League Qualification, and Survival Race Go to the Final Week

The Premier League season is heading into a dramatic final week with the title race, European places, and relegation battle still active. Arsenal moved closer to winning the English Premier League after beating Burnley 1-0 on Monday through a header from Kai Havertz.

The result pushed Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with one match left. Manchester City still has a game in hand and must beat AFC Bournemouth to stay alive in the title race.

The most recent Premier League standings confirmed which clubs have qualified for the Champions League, while the fight for Europa League spots and relegation continues. The final round of matches on May 24 will determine the remaining positions in the table.

Premier League Title Race Leaves Arsenal in Control

Arsenal now controls the Premier League title race after another important win at the Emirates Stadium. Manager Mikel Arteta saw his side move to 82 points after the victory over Burnley.

Second-placed Manchester City remains on 77 points with one game left before the final weekend. City faces Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, in one of the biggest Premier League fixtures of the week. A draw or defeat would leave Arsenal needing only one more positive result to officially win the Premier League 2025/2026 title.

Today’s Premier League results increased the pressure on City, while Arsenal remained consistent in the closing weeks of the season.

Premier League Top Four and Champions League Qualification Confirmed

The Premier League top four race is now over after several clubs secured Champions League qualification.

Along with Arsenal and Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa officially booked places in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool also secured Champions League qualification through UEFA’s extra performance place awarded to English clubs. Manager Arne Slot guided Liverpool back into Europe’s top competition after a strong finish to the campaign.

The latest Premier League stats show English clubs dominating European qualification spots this season.

Premier League Standings Keep Europa League and Survival Fight Open

The race for Europa League and Conference League places remains close in the current Premier League standings. Bournemouth is currently in sixth place with 55 points, while Brighton & Hove Albion is just behind with 53 points.

Brentford currently sits eighth with 52 points, which could be enough for UEFA Conference League football. Sunderland and Chelsea still have a mathematical chance of moving ahead before the final Premier League weekend results are complete.

At the bottom of the Premier League table, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers have already been relegated. The final relegation place is between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham has 36 points in 18th place, while Tottenham sits 17th with 38 points and one game remaining against Chelsea.

Current Premier League standings:

1. Arsenal – 82 points

2. Manchester City – 77 points

3. Manchester United – 68 points

4. Aston Villa – 62 points

5. Liverpool – 59 points

6. AFC Bournemouth – 55 points

7. Brighton – 53 points

8. Brentford – 52 points

9. Sunderland – 51 points

10. Chelsea – 49 points

11. Newcastle United – 49 points

12. Everton – 49 points

13. Fulham – 49 points

14. Leeds United – 47 points

15. Crystal Palace – 45 points

16. Nottingham Forest – 43 points

17. Tottenham Hotspur – 38 points

18. West Ham United – 36 points

19. Burnley – 21 points

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 19 points