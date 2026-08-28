Arsenal Facing Painful Blow as Martinelli Transfer Takes Major Turn

Gabriel Martinelli is closing in on a move from Arsenal to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal after giving the green light to the transfer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Arsenal winger has agreed to the move as both clubs work through the final stages of negotiations. Romano reported on Friday: “Understand Gabriel Martinelli has given green light to Al Hilal move as contracts are being checked. Al Hilal and Arsenal finalising package over €65m as now all moving to the last stages of negotiations. Martinelli’s medical will be booked soon.”

The reported fee would set a new Arsenal transfer record if the deal is completed. Martinelli has been at Arsenal since 2019 and has made 278 appearances for the club.

Martinelli Transfer Nears Arsenal Exit

The Martinelli transfer has moved closer to completion after Arsenal and Al Hilal reached the final stages of talks. The reported package is worth more than €65 million, which would make Martinelli the most expensive player Arsenal have sold.

Arsenal’s current outgoing record is held by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool for £35 million in 2017.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano in 2019 for about £6 million. He has since scored 62 goals and provided 36 assists in 278 appearances. His best Premier League season came in 2022-23, when he scored 15 league goals.

Arsenal Transfer Record Could Fall

The Arsenal transfer involving Martinelli could bring a major financial return for the club. The 25-year-old still has a contract until June 2027, with an option for another year, but Arsenal have been willing to sell rather than risk losing him for nothing later.

Martinelli made 30 appearances in the 2025-26 season but started only 11 league games and scored once in the Premier League. He did, however, score six goals in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta also left Martinelli out of the matchday squads for the Community Shield and Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Coventry. His reduced role came as Arsenal looked to reshape their attack.

Al Hilal Transfer Enters Final Stage

The Al Hilal transfer is now waiting for the next formal steps. Romano said Martinelli’s medical will be booked soon, while the clubs continue to check contracts and complete the remaining details.

Al Hilal have already spent €64.5 million on West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville during the window. The Saudi club is also rebuilding their attack under Simone Inzaghi after the departure of players including Malcom.

For Arsenal, the Martinelli transfer would create room in an attacking group that includes Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and summer signing Christos Tzolis. The club could also use the funds to target another left winger before the transfer window closes.

If Martinelli completes his medical and the paperwork is signed, the Arsenal transfer could become official soon.