Arsenal Secure Andria Bartishvili After Liverpool Miss Out on Teen Star

Arsenal have beaten Liverpool to the signing of Georgian teenager Andria Bartishvili, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal with his trademark “here we go.” The 17-year-old midfielder has agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal, with the transfer valued at €4.5 million. Bartishvili will travel to London next week for a medical before completing the move.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go! 17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract. He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18. Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo__team 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/8BwkyoAypG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026

However, Arsenal fans will have to wait to see him in England because the midfielder will only join the club in 2027, when he turns 18. The deal ends a battle between Arsenal and Liverpool, who both submitted contract offers to the player and his representatives during June and July. Georgian outlet Geo_team first reported the agreement before Romano confirmed the details.

Arsenal Transfer News: Andria Bartishvili Deal Confirmed

Arsenal transfer news around Bartishvili has now been confirmed by Romano. The teenager has a medical booked in London next week before signing a five-year contract. Romano said he is “joining from 2027 when turning 18.”

The transfer fee is €4.5 million, not pounds. Arsenal beat Liverpool after both clubs made offers for the attacking midfielder earlier this summer.

Bartishvili was born in Tbilisi on March 30, 2009. He stands 1.70m tall and can play as an attacking midfielder or from the left. He developed at Dinamo Tbilisi before joining Kolkheti 1913 for the 2025 season.

Liverpool Transfer News: Arsenal Beat Rivals to Teenager

Liverpool transfer news has now taken a hit in the race for Bartishvili. The club had also submitted an offer for the Georgian teenager, but Arsenal completed the agreement.

Bartishvili made his Erovnuli Liga debut for Kolkheti 1913 on April 1, 2025, in a 1-0 win against Samgurali. At 16 years and two days, he became the youngest player in the league that season. He later won the league’s Under-17 Player of the Year award.

In January 2026, Bartishvili joined Iberia 1999 on a season-long loan. He has scored two league goals for the club and also played in UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifying matches.

Andria Bartishvili: Arsenal Move Delayed Until 2027

Andria Bartishvili has also made progress with Georgia’s national teams. He has scored seven goals in 15 Under-17 appearances and has earned two Under-21 caps.

His playing style has drawn comparisons with fellow Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia because of his close control, low centre of gravity and ability to cut inside. Arsenal’s recruitment work on Bartishvili has been linked to Maurizio Micheli, a former Napoli chief scout who now works with sporting director Andrea Berta.

The timing of the Arsenal transfer follows English registration rules. Bartishvili cannot register in the Premier League as a non-UK player until he turns 18 in March 2027. He can therefore complete the agreement now and remain in Georgia before moving to Arsenal next year.

The medical in London is the next step. If completed successfully, Bartishvili will sign his five-year contract before returning to Iberia 1999 until he becomes eligible to join Arsenal.