Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Results Today: Emirates Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Arsenal welcomed Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium for an Emirates Cup clash that carried a celebratory feel after the Gunners were crowned Premier League champions. The Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund fixture was Arsenal’s first home appearance since securing the title, giving supporters a chance to celebrate their successful campaign. Mikel Arteta’s team also looked to respond after a 3–1 pre-season defeat to Real Betis in Dublin.

Before kick-off, Arsenal presented new £75 million signing Bruno Guimarães to the home crowd, although he was not included in the squad. Several key players were also unavailable after their World Cup involvement, while William Saliba remained out with a back injury. The Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund meeting therefore offered Arteta an opportunity to assess his squad before the new season.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Arsenal entered the match without several important players, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and David Raya, who had yet to return following their World Cup commitments.

Captain Martin Ødegaard was fit enough for selection but started on the bench as Arteta managed his early pre-season workload. Saliba’s absence also left Arsenal without one of their leading defensive options.

The Gunners nevertheless entered as strong favorites after winning the Emirates Cup 10 times, including the previous four editions. The home crowd was also given another reason to celebrate with Guimarães officially unveiled before kick-off.

Dortmund Begin New Era Under Kovač

Dortmund arrived in London under new manager Niko Kovač after an inconsistent pre-season campaign that had produced two wins and two defeats.

The Bundesliga runners-up had also undergone significant squad changes during the summer. Karim Adeyemi departed for Barcelona, while experienced players Julian Brandt and Niklas Süle also left.

That opened opportunities for younger players, including Konstantinos Karetsas and Joane Gadou, who were expected to feature prominently.

The Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund contest provided both teams with another important test before competitive football returned.

Full-Time Update

Borussia Dortmund defeated Arsenal 3-2 to win the 2026 Emirates Cup after an entertaining contest at the Emirates Stadium. The German side took control with two first-half goals before surviving a spirited Arsenal comeback after the break.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: Arsenal get the match underway at the Emirates Stadium.

7′ Goal – Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal: Samuele Inácio capitalizes on a defensive mistake after an assist from Felix Nmecha.

15′ Corner – Arsenal: The hosts win their first corner, but Dortmund clear the danger.

22′ Offside – Arsenal: Viktor Gyökeres is flagged offside after a through ball.

29′ Goal – Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal: Konstantinos Karetsas curls a superb long-range effort into the net from Daniel Svensson’s pass.

32′ Substitution – Arsenal: Ethan Nwaneri replaces Martin Ødegaard.

45′ Yellow Card – Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhães is booked before halftime.

45′ Substitutions: Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Karetsas for Dortmund, while Illan Meslier comes on for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

54′ Goal – Arsenal 1-2 Dortmund: Ethan Nwaneri finishes from Christos Tzolis’ cross.

58′ Goal – Dortmund 3-1 Arsenal: Joane Gadou scores from a corner after Arsenal fail to clear.

58′ Substitutions – Dortmund: Mathis Albert, Serhou Guirassy, Kauã Prates and Marcel Sabitzer enter.

59′ Substitution – Arsenal: Marli Salmon replaces Gabriel Magalhães.

61′ Save – Dortmund: Alexander Meyer produces an excellent stop to preserve the lead.

68′ Penalty – Arsenal: The referee awards Arsenal a spot kick.

69′ Goal – Arsenal 2-3 Dortmund: Viktor Gyökeres converts the penalty.

74′ Offside – Arsenal: Reiss Nelson is caught beyond the last defender.

76′ Substitution – Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus replaces Gyökeres.

77′ Mass Substitutions: Arsenal introduce Gabriel Martinelli, Fábio Vieira, Josh Ogunnaike and Ceadach O’Neill, while Dortmund bring on Luca Reggiani.

78′ Substitutions – Arsenal: Ife Ibrahim and Theo Julienne replace Max Dowman and Ben White.

85′ Corner – Arsenal: The hosts’ eighth corner comes to nothing.

90′ Substitution – Dortmund: Takato Yamamoto replaces Daniel Svensson.

94′ Full-Time: Borussia Dortmund defeat Arsenal 3-2 to lift the 2026 Emirates Cup.