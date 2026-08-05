Arsenal vs Real Betis Results Today: Pre-Season Live Score, Updates, Stats

Arsenal faced Real Betis tonight in a high-profile pre-season friendly as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign continued. The Arsenal vs Real Betis clash offered Arsenal FC another opportunity to test academy prospects and new signings while several senior players remained unavailable following the FIFA World Cup.

The match also marked the first appearance of Arsenal’s new 2026/27 third kit, adding extra interest to an encounter that saw Mikel Arteta continue experimenting with his squad against a Real Betis side that arrived with significantly more pre-season match fitness.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Team News and Match Context

The buildup to Arsenal vs Real Betis was dominated by Arsenal’s lengthy list of absentees. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Eberechi Eze and Martin Ødegaard all remained unavailable, giving several academy players another chance to impress.

Teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman were expected to feature prominently after strong performances against Girona. Summer signing Christos Tzolis also looked to continue his impressive start alongside Viktor Gyökeres.

Real Betis entered the match in stronger physical condition after completing five pre-season fixtures, including victories over Olympique Lyonnais and UD Almería.

Key Storylines

Former Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín faced his old club for the first time since leaving North London.

Away from the pitch, Arsenal also continued to dominate transfer headlines with reported interest in Bruno Guimarães and Vinícius Júnior as preparations for the new season gathered pace.