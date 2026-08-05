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Arsenal vs Real Betis Results Today: Pre-Season Live Score, Updates, Stats

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How to Watch Arsenal vs Real Betis Live Today: Preseason Preview, Stats, Lineup
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GIRONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 01: Max Dowman of Arsenal FC celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his teammate Christos Tzolis during the pre-season friendly match between Girona FC and Arsenal FC at Montilivi Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal faced Real Betis tonight in a high-profile pre-season friendly as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign continued. The Arsenal vs Real Betis clash offered Arsenal FC another opportunity to test academy prospects and new signings while several senior players remained unavailable following the FIFA World Cup.

The match also marked the first appearance of Arsenal’s new 2026/27 third kit, adding extra interest to an encounter that saw Mikel Arteta continue experimenting with his squad against a Real Betis side that arrived with significantly more pre-season match fitness.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Team News and Match Context

The buildup to Arsenal vs Real Betis was dominated by Arsenal’s lengthy list of absentees. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Eberechi Eze and Martin Ødegaard all remained unavailable, giving several academy players another chance to impress.

Teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman were expected to feature prominently after strong performances against Girona. Summer signing Christos Tzolis also looked to continue his impressive start alongside Viktor Gyökeres.

Real Betis entered the match in stronger physical condition after completing five pre-season fixtures, including victories over Olympique Lyonnais and UD Almería.

Key Storylines

Former Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín faced his old club for the first time since leaving North London.

Away from the pitch, Arsenal also continued to dominate transfer headlines with reported interest in Bruno Guimarães and Vinícius Júnior as preparations for the new season gathered pace.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Arsenal vs Real Betis Results Today: Pre-Season Live Score, Updates, Stats

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