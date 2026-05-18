Arsenal vs Burnley Live Today Could Leave Manchester City in Serious Trouble Before Premier League Finale

Arsenal vs Burnley live today could have a huge impact on the Premier League title race as Arsenal moves closer to ending its long wait for the league trophy. Arsenal goes into tonight’s match at the Emirates Stadium two points ahead of Manchester City with only two games left in the 2025/2026 Premier League season.

A win would move Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear and place heavy pressure on City before its upcoming match against Bournemouth. Arsenal vs Burnley today also arrives with strong momentum for the home side after another important victory last weekend.

Burnley, meanwhile, travels to North London after relegation to the Championship was already confirmed.

Arsenal vs Burnley Lineup and Team News Before Premier League Clash

Arsenal approaches the Arsenal vs Burnley match after a tense 1-0 victory away to West Ham. Leandro Trossard scored the winning goal late in the match after a dramatic VAR review helped preserve Arsenal’s lead. The Gunners have now kept clean sheets in their last three domestic games.

Manager Mikel Arteta must still deal with defensive problems before Arsenal vs Burnley live today begins. Right-back Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury. That situation could allow Cristhian Mosquera to start in defense tonight.

There is better news for Arsenal in midfield because captain Martin Ødegaard is expected to return to the starting lineup after appearing from the bench in the previous match.

Burnley F.C. enters the game after relegation from the Premier League was officially confirmed. Following the departure of Scott Parker, interim manager Mike Jackson is leading the club through the final weeks of the campaign.

Burnley still showed resilience in its recent 2-2 draw against Aston Villa F.C.. The club will remain without Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen, while midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is fit to return.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Arsenal vs. Burnley stats strongly favor Arsenal ahead of kickoff at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has lost only one of its last 19 Premier League meetings against Burnley, recording 14 wins and four draws during that run.

The reverse fixture, Arsenal vs Burnley, at Turf Moor on November 1, 2025, ended with a comfortable 2-0 victory for Arsenal. The Gunners also hold a perfect 10-0 Premier League record when hosting clubs that have already been mathematically relegated.

Burnley enters Arsenal vs Burnley live today with only one win in its last 27 Premier League matches. The club has permitted a minimum of three goals in each of its previous four away matches.

The Arsenal vs Burnley prediction discussion has focused heavily on Burnley’s defensive struggles this season. Statistically, Burnley averages the lowest possession in the league at 41.6 percent and has allowed the most shots in the division.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Burnley: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream can watch the match across several broadcasters worldwide. Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, while streaming is available through Sky Sports+ and NOW TV.

In the United States, Arsenal vs Burnley will air live today on USA Network and Universo. Streaming options are available through Fubo and the NBC Sports App. Canadian viewers can watch through Fubo Canada.

Across Africa, SuperSport will broadcast the match live. In North Africa and the Middle East, viewers can watch on beIN Sports HD 1.

The match kicks off at 20:00 BST (3:00 PM ET) as Arsenal attempts to take another major step toward the Premier League title.