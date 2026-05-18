Arsenal vs Burnley Results Today: Premier League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Arsenal F.C. welcome Burnley F.C. to the Emirates Stadium in an important Premier League Matchweek 37 clash. Arsenal entered the night leading the table and knew a victory would move them five points clear of Manchester City FC in the title race. With only a few matches remaining, the Gunners stood close to securing their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Kick-off was scheduled for 20:00 BST in North London, with pressure heavily focused on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Match Context and Stakes

Arsenal approached the fixture knowing three points would place them in a commanding position in the title race. Despite recent pressure from Manchester City, the league leaders remained in control of their destiny heading into the final stretch of the season.

Burnley, meanwhile, arrived already relegated from the Premier League. Interim manager Mike Jackson looked to guide the club through a difficult ending to the campaign while also evaluating players ahead of next season.

The recent head-to-head record strongly favored Arsenal. The Gunners won the reverse fixture 2–0 earlier this season at Turf Moor and also recorded dominant victories in previous meetings, including a 5–0 away win in February 2024.

Team News and Key Players

Arsenal were without defender Ben White, who was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Cristhian Mosquera was expected to replace him at right-back, while captain Martin Ødegaard looked set to return to the starting lineup.

Burnley continued to miss Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen through injury. Hannibal Mejbri was expected to feature after recovering from a minor issue.

With the title race entering a decisive stage, Arsenal faced enormous pressure to avoid any slip against relegated opposition.