Arsenal vs Chelsea Injury News: A Major Emirates Test for Arteta and Alonso

Arsenal vs Chelsea offers an early test for both teams as the Premier League champions host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal and Chelsea have both taken six points from their opening two games, but they have started the season in very different ways.

Arsenal have scored four goals and conceded none, while Chelsea have scored seven and allowed five. Arsenal opened with a 3-0 win over Coventry City before beating Aston Villa 1-0, with Bukayo Saka scoring the winner.

Chelsea beat Fulham 3-2 before a 4-3 win over Brighton. The Arsenal vs Chelsea clash also gives Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso another major test as both managers deal with key injury concerns and selection questions before the 16:30 BST kick-off.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Injury News Before Kick-Off

Arsenal vs Chelsea injury news has focused on William Saliba, who remains out with a back injury. Arteta has described his recovery as a healing process without giving a fixed return date. Some reports suggest Saliba could remain out until mid-November.

Jurrien Timber is closer to returning. Arteta said Friday that Timber is “in really good condition” and has trained with the first team. However, he has not started since March, and the club will assess him after Saturday’s session.

Bruno Guimarães is another concern after picking up a knock against Aston Villa. He missed Thursday’s training session, but Arteta hoped he could return on Saturday. Cristhian Mosquera also came off at Villa Park, although Arteta said it was “more precaution than anything else.” Ezri Konsa is ready to make his first start since joining Arsenal.

Declan Rice also took a knock but has trained and is expected to start. Viktor Gyökeres has yet to play a Premier League minute this season, while Kai Havertz remains Arteta’s preferred option in major matches.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

The predicted lineups for Arsenal vs Chelsea point to a 4-2-3-1 for Arsenal. David Raya should start in goal behind Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice are expected in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Christos Tzolis supporting Kai Havertz.

Eberechi Eze is also an option after making an impact from the bench against Aston Villa. Noni Madueke and Gyökeres are expected to be among the substitutes.

Chelsea are likely to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation. Emiliano Martínez should continue in goal after joining late and starting against Brighton. Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill are expected in defense.

Malo Gusto, Reece James, Roméo Lavia and Jorrel Hato could form the midfield line. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are expected to support João Pedro in attack.

Some predicted lineups have Pedro Neto at right wing-back instead of Gusto, while others change the center-back pairing.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: What Arteta and Alonso Face

The Arsenal vs Chelsea meeting comes with clear selection problems for both managers. Arsenal must cope with Saliba’s absence and could also be without Mosquera. The fitness of Rice and Guimarães will be watched closely before the team sheet is confirmed.

Chelsea face a bigger midfield concern. Enzo Fernández left for Manchester City in a £125 million deal, while a late move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara collapsed. Moisés Caicedo is also a doubt after aggravating an existing problem against Brighton. Jordan Henderson remains unavailable with a wrist injury, while Marco Palestra has yet to feature because of a knock.

Arsenal have not lost a Premier League match against Chelsea since August 2021 and have gone 16 London derbies without defeat. Chelsea, however, have scored seven goals in their first two games.

The Arsenal vs Chelsea team sheets are expected about an hour before kick-off. Until then, the main questions concern Konsa, Rice, Guimarães and Caicedo. Arsenal are seeking a third straight league win, while Chelsea will try to maintain their strong start against the league’s unbeaten defense.