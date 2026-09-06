Arsenal vs Chelsea Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Arsenal vs Chelsea lineup news takes center stage on Sunday as the Premier League champions host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Both teams have six points from their opening two games, setting up an early Big Six test.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets against Coventry City and Aston Villa, while Chelsea have scored seven goals but conceded five against Fulham and Brighton.

The Arsenal vs Chelsea lineup remains subject to late fitness checks, with both managers waiting on Saturday training updates.

Mikel Arteta has injury concerns over Cristhian Mosquera and Bruno Guimarães, while Xabi Alonso must decide whether Moisés Caicedo is fit enough to be in the Chelsea lineup. Official team sheets are expected around one hour before the 4:30 p.m. BST kick-off.

Arsenal Lineup Today and Team News

The Arsenal lineup could change because of several fitness issues. William Saliba remains out with a back injury and is expected to stay sidelined until November. Jurriën Timber has returned to first-team training after a long groin injury, but a start would still be a surprise.

Mosquera’s withdrawal against Aston Villa was precautionary. Arteta said, “He was more a precaution than anything else, so we’ll have to see tomorrow in the session how he feels.” Ezri Konsa is expected to start alongside Gabriel if Mosquera cannot play.

Guimarães also picked up a knock against Villa. Arteta said, “He’s been assessed, but probably tomorrow he will be ok to train.” Declan Rice is expected to start.

Kai Havertz should lead the attack again, while Viktor Gyökeres has yet to play a Premier League minute this season. Bukayo Saka has found the net in each of Arsenal’s opening two league matches.

The predicted Arsenal lineup is Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Chelsea Lineup Today and Team News

The Chelsea lineup faces its own major question after Moisés Caicedo aggravated an existing problem against Brighton. Alonso said, “We will check tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last decision for the squad on Sunday.”

Enzo Fernández has left for Manchester City, while a late move for Lamine Camara collapsed. Reece James is therefore expected to partner Roméo Lavia in midfield. Jordan Henderson and Marco Palestra will miss the match.

Emiliano Martínez is expected to make his second Chelsea appearance in goal. Cole Palmer, João Pedro and Morgan Rogers are expected to keep their places in attack, while Malo Gusto could start at right wing-back to provide more defensive cover.

Alonso said the squad has “a lot of big personalities and players with a lot of quality.” He also said of Fernández, “We always respect what he has done for the club. It has been great, and we are thankful, but now it’s time to move forward.”

The predicted Chelsea lineup is Martínez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, James, Lavia, Hato; Palmer, João Pedro, Rogers.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Confirmed Lineups and Manager Quotes

The Arsenal vs Chelsea lineup will complete the final picture for the Emirates derby. Arsenal have not lost to Chelsea in more than four years across league and cup competition. Chelsea have won only one of their last 16 meetings in all competitions and none of the four encounters last season.

Arteta and Alonso also share a long personal connection, having grown up in San Sebastián and come through the same youth setup. Arteta said, “It’s incredible because obviously we have the history that we have together.”

Arteta also described Chelsea as genuine title contenders. “It is very, very possible that is going to be the case,” he said.

Chris Kavanagh will referee the match, with Darren England on VAR. In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will show the game. In the United States, it will be available on USA Network and fuboTV.

The official Arsenal vs Chelsea lineup will be confirmed about an hour before kick-off, resolving the main doubts around Konsa, Mosquera, Guimarães and Caicedo.