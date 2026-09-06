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Arsenal vs Chelsea Result Today: Premier League Live Score, Updates

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Arsenal vs Chelsea Result Today: Premier League Live Score, Updates
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BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal talk in a huddle during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 31, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a highly anticipated London derby. Both sides have won their opening two Premier League matches and arrive in strong early-season form.

The champions will look to maintain their perfect defensive record, while Chelsea’s attack has already produced seven goals this season. Here are the confirmed lineups ahead of kickoff.

Arsenal Confirmed Lineup

Starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Ødegaard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis.

Substitutes: Viktor Gyökeres and the remaining Arsenal substitutes.

Arsenal hand Ezri Konsa his full debut in a reshaped defense, with William Saliba still absent through injury. Myles Lewis-Skelly starts alongside Declan Rice in midfield, while Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis lead the attack.

Chelsea Confirmed Lineup

Starting XI: Emiliano Martínez; Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix; Pedro Neto, Jorrel Hato; Reece James, Romeo Lavia; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, João Pedro.

Substitutes: Levi Colwill and the remaining Chelsea substitutes.

Chelsea captain Reece James starts in a deeper midfield role alongside Romeo Lavia. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and João Pedro form an attacking front three, while summer arrival Emiliano Martínez starts in goal.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Score and Updates

Kick-off: Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

More live updates will be added as the match progresses.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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