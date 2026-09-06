Arsenal vs Chelsea Result Today: Premier League Live Score, Updates

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a highly anticipated London derby. Both sides have won their opening two Premier League matches and arrive in strong early-season form.

The champions will look to maintain their perfect defensive record, while Chelsea’s attack has already produced seven goals this season. Here are the confirmed lineups ahead of kickoff.

Arsenal Confirmed Lineup

Starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Ødegaard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis.

Substitutes: Viktor Gyökeres and the remaining Arsenal substitutes.

Arsenal hand Ezri Konsa his full debut in a reshaped defense, with William Saliba still absent through injury. Myles Lewis-Skelly starts alongside Declan Rice in midfield, while Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis lead the attack.

Chelsea Confirmed Lineup

Starting XI: Emiliano Martínez; Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix; Pedro Neto, Jorrel Hato; Reece James, Romeo Lavia; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, João Pedro.

Substitutes: Levi Colwill and the remaining Chelsea substitutes.

Chelsea captain Reece James starts in a deeper midfield role alongside Romeo Lavia. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and João Pedro form an attacking front three, while summer arrival Emiliano Martínez starts in goal.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Score and Updates

Kick-off: Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

More live updates will be added as the match progresses.