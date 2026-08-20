Arsenal vs Coventry City Injury News: Major Blow Hits Star Striker as Key Arsenal Duo Return

Arsenal have received a boost before their Premier League opener, with Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both passed fit for Arsenal vs Coventry. However, the Arsenal injury news also includes doubts over Bruno Guimarães, while Jurrien Timber and William Saliba remain unavailable.

Coventry City face a bigger setback, with leading scorer Haji Wright ruled out for up to 12 weeks after suffering a serious quad injury. Frank Lampard also confirmed concerns over Luke Woolfenden, Frank Onyeka and Jack Rudoni ahead of the match.

The Arsenal injury news gives Mikel Arteta a stronger squad in some areas, but several players remain unavailable. Meanwhile, Coventry City injury news has left Lampard with a major problem in attack as the newly promoted side prepares for its return to the top flight.

Gunners Injury News Before Arsenal vs Coventry

The latest Arsenal injury news confirms that Bukayo Saka is fit and ready to feature after Arteta carefully managed his return during the Community Shield. Declan Rice has also been cleared by medical staff and is available for Arsenal vs Coventry.

Bruno Guimarães remains doubtful after suffering a minor knock against Manchester City. He was seen icing his thigh, but Arteta said he is “evolving well.” A late fitness assessment will determine whether he can play.

Jurrien Timber remains out while recovering from a groin injury and has not returned to full first-team training. William Saliba is also unavailable because of a long-term back injury.

Coventry City Injury News After Haji Wright Blow

Coventry City injury news has been dominated by the absence of Haji Wright. Lampard confirmed that the club’s leading goalscorer suffered a serious quad injury and could miss up to 12 weeks.

Luke Woolfenden is also unavailable for selection in defense, adding another issue to Lampard’s squad before Arsenal vs Coventry. Frank Onyeka remains doubtful and will face a late fitness test.

Jack Rudoni is another concern after struggling with a pre-season fitness issue. Despite that problem, he is pushing to be involved.

Arsenal vs Coventry Fitness Update

Arsenal’s injury update offers Arteta key advantages with Saka and Rice available, though Guimarães is still a late call. Timber and Saliba will be unavailable for the match.

For Coventry, Wright’s absence is the biggest concern in the latest Coventry City injury news. Woolfenden is also out, while Onyeka and Rudoni remain doubtful. Ephron Mason-Clark is fit and has been cleared to return after missing parts of pre-season.

The Arsenal vs Coventry fitness picture will depend on the late checks, particularly for Guimarães, Onyeka and Rudoni.