Arsenal vs Girona Results Today: Pre-Season Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Arsenal faced Girona on Saturday, August 1, 2026, in their opening public pre-season match ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The Arsenal vs Girona friendly was played at the Estadi Montilivi in Spain, giving Premier League champions Arsenal their first public outing of pre-season under Mikel Arteta.

Girona, meanwhile, entered the contest looking to begin preparations for life in the Segunda División following relegation last season. The Arsenal vs Girona clash also allowed both clubs to assess new combinations and younger players during the early stages of pre-season.

Arsenal vs Girona Team News and Lineups

Arsenal named a youthful squad, with several first-team regulars unavailable after extended breaks following the FIFA World Cup. Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, David Raya and new signing Martín Zubimendi had not yet returned to training.

Defenders William Saliba and Jurriën Timber also remained sidelined through injury.

Gabriel Jesus spearheaded Arsenal’s attack with multiple academy prospects, whereas Girona chose a strong lineup for the friendly.

Match Background and How to Watch

The two clubs had previously met once in competitive football, with Arsenal recording a 2–1 victory in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadi Montilivi in 2025.

Supporters in the United Kingdom could watch the Arsenal vs Girona match live through Arsenal’s official website and the Arsenal App on a pay-per-view basis. In the United States, the match was available on Fox Deportes and streaming services including Fubo. The friendly marked the first step in Arsenal’s preparations before further pre-season fixtures later in the summer.