Christos Tzolis Completes Arsenal Move After Dream Transfer Falls Apart

Arsenal have completed the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a deal worth £34 million, making it the biggest transfer sale in Belgian Pro League history. The Greece international joins Mikel Arteta’s side after Leandro Trossard left the club for Besiktas in a £17 million move. Arsenal moved quickly to strengthen their attack after losing one of their experienced forwards.

Tzolis arrives following an outstanding season in Belgium, where he produced 17 goals and 23 assists in 36 league games. The 24-year-old can play on the left wing or as an attacking midfielder, giving Arteta more options ahead of the new Premier League season. The Christos Tzolis transfer followed Arsenal’s unsuccessful pursuit of their first-choice attacking target earlier in the summer transfer window.

Christos Tzolis Transfer Follows Arsenal’s Failed Morgan Rogers Pursuit

The Christos Tzolis transfer became Arsenal’s solution after the club failed to sign Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. Sky Sports reported that Rogers was Arsenal’s top attacking target. However, the England international completed a British-record £117 million move to Chelsea instead.

With that transfer no longer possible, Arsenal turned to Tzolis, who had impressed throughout his time at Club Brugge. His performances in the Belgian Pro League and the UEFA Champions League convinced Arsenal that he could replace the qualities lost following Trossard’s departure.

Tzolis offers similar qualities to Trossard. He is most effective when starting from the left before moving into central areas closer to goal. He can also stay wide and beat defenders in one-on-one situations, giving Arteta another flexible attacking option.

Christos Tzolis Transfer Gives Arsenal Goals and Creativity

The Christos Tzolis transfer brings one of Belgium’s most productive attackers to the Premier League. Last season, he scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in 36 league appearances for Club Brugge.

His fitness record is also impressive. Trossard missed only four matches during his three-and-a-half years at Arsenal, all in his final season. Tzolis has also shown strong durability, rarely missing more than two matches in a row despite featuring regularly in domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

Former Club Brugge assistant manager Hayk Milkon praised the winger’s qualities. “He’s able to fulfill different roles,” Milkon said. “Coming from the left side, giving him this space to start wide and then find the moments to get more inside, that’s where he’s at his strongest. If he’s assigned to play really wide to get these one-on-ones, he’s able to do it. But he’s always strongest the closer he is to the goal.”

Milkon also praised his physical output. “He’s a guy that works a lot. He runs a lot of kilometers in the game, but also at high speeds and his sprint distance. Anyone can do that once in a week. He was doing it every three or four days with the Champions League. And his performances stayed stable.”

Christos Tzolis Transfer Completes Arsenal’s Squad Plan

Milkon said “emotional stability” remains one area where Tzolis can improve. Trossard was also known for showing emotion during matches and training, with Arteta once describing him as “a bit of a moaner.”

Crystal Palace had considered signing Tzolis last summer as a possible replacement for Eberechi Eze before Eze later joined Arsenal. Tzolis also faced Arsenal in the Champions League last season, giving both sides previous knowledge of each other.

The Christos Tzolis transfer allows Arsenal to replace Trossard with a proven and versatile attacker while spending far less than Chelsea paid for Morgan Rogers. Contract details have not been announced, but the Greece international is expected to play a key role as Arsenal prepare for the new Premier League season.