How to Watch Arsenal vs Real Betis Live Today: Preseason Preview, Stats, Lineup

Arsenal vs Real Betis live today headlines one of the biggest preseason matches of the summer. Arsenal faces Spanish side Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, August 5. The friendly gives Mikel Arteta another opportunity to prepare his squad ahead of the new Premier League season while testing several young players and new signings.

Arsenal vs Real Betis match today also offers Real Betis a chance to continue its impressive preseason against the reigning Premier League champions. Arsenal arrives after an excellent start to its summer schedule, while Betis enters the game with more match experience and strong defensive form.

Arsenal vs Real Betis: Team News

Mikel Arteta continues to manage a reduced squad after several players received extended breaks following international duty.

Arsenal enters the match after beating Girona 4-1 in its opening preseason fixture. Defender William Saliba remains unavailable as he recovers from a back injury. Young talents Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman are expected to receive more playing time, while summer signing Christos Tzolis could continue building fitness.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini brings a squad that has already played five preseason matches. The Spanish club includes former Premier League players Antony and Pablo Fornals, as well as former Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín. Their experience adds another layer to the Arsenal vs Real Betis team news ahead of kickoff.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Arsenal vs Real Betis stats show this will be the first meeting between the two clubs in either a competitive or friendly match. The Arsenal vs Real Betis head-to-head record therefore begins with this preseason fixture in Dublin.

Arsenal has started preseason with two wins from two matches, scoring seven goals and conceding only once. Real Betis has also impressed, winning four of its five friendlies and scoring 10 goals while conceding just one.

The Arsenal vs Real Betis prediction favors Arsenal despite several players being out. Prediction markets and major sportsbooks list Arsenal as the favorite, although Betis arrives with greater match fitness after already playing five preseason games. Both clubs enter the match in strong form, setting up a competitive contest.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Arsenal vs Real Betis live stream have several viewing options worldwide. Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch Arsenal vs Real Betis live through the official Arsenal App and Website by purchasing a Match Pass. Viewers in the United States can watch on CBS Sports Network and stream through Paramount+.

Fans in South America can follow the match on ESPN and Disney+. In India, the game streams on FanCode, while viewers across Africa can watch through SuperSport. Supporters in Australia and New Zealand can also stream the match on Paramount+.

The Arsenal vs Real Betis kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. BST in Dublin. That is 8:30 p.m. CEST, 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT, 3:30 p.m. BRT, 1:30 p.m. COT, 12:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, 2:30 a.m. SGT, 4:30 a.m. AEST, 7:30 p.m. WAT, and 9:30 p.m. EAT.

Arsenal vs Real Betis live today gives Arsenal another valuable test before the Premier League season begins, while Real Betis looks to continue its strong preseason form against one of England’s top clubs in front of a packed crowd in Dublin.