Napoli vs Arsenal Lineup: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

The Napoli vs Arsenal lineup is the main focus ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM BST, with both teams facing key team news before the official starting XI is announced.

Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri has several injury concerns, including Scott McTominay, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and David Neres. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also has defensive problems, with William Saliba ruled out and Jurriën Timber still working his way back to full fitness.

The Napoli vs Arsenal lineup is expected to feature several key players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Rasmus Højlund, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard. Napoli will announce the confirmed lineup around one hour before kick-off.

Napoli Lineup Today and Team News

Several absences have affected the Napoli lineup. McTominay is sidelined as he prepares for a minor heart operation, while Anguissa is out with an adductor injury. Neres is also highly doubtful for the Champions League game.

Allegri is expected to use a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Meret in goal and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marín and Leonardo Spinazzola forming the defense. Mathías Olivera remains another option at left-back.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to play in midfield alongside Stanislav Lobotka and Billy Gilmour. Antonio Vergara is another midfield option.

In attack, Matteo Politano and Alisson Santos are expected to support Højlund, who could lead the Napoli attack against Arsenal.

The predicted Napoli lineup is Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Rafa Marín, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, Lobotka, Gilmour; Politano, Højlund, Alisson Santos.

Arsenal Lineup Today and Team News

The Arsenal lineup also has defensive concerns ahead of the trip to Naples. Saliba remains unavailable with a back injury, while Cristhian Mosquera did not travel after suffering a muscular injury.

Timber has traveled with the squad but is expected to start on the bench as he continues his return from a groin problem.

David Raya is expected to start in goal, with Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Piero Hincapié likely to form the back four. Riccardo Calafiori is another option at left-back.

Declan Rice is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Martin Zubimendi or Bruno Guimarães. Ødegaard should operate behind the attack, with Saka and Christos Tzolis providing width.

Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line, although Viktor Gyökeres is also in contention.

The predicted Arsenal lineup is Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Napoli vs Arsenal Lineup: Confirmed XI and Live Updates

The Napoli vs Arsenal lineup will determine how both managers approach the Champions League contest. Napoli are expected to rely on De Bruyne’s passing and Højlund’s movement in attack, while Arsenal will look to Rice and Ødegaard to control the midfield.

Both teams are missing key players, which could affect their defensive shape. Napoli must cope without McTominay and Anguissa, while Arsenal will be without Saliba.

The Napoli vs Arsenal lineup remains unconfirmed until the official team sheets are released. Once announced, the confirmed starting XI will replace the predicted lineups above.

The Napoli vs Arsenal lineup will be officially confirmed around one hour before the 8:00 PM BST kick-off. Live team news and updates will follow as the Champions League match approaches.