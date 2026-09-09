Hi, Subscriber

Napoli vs Arsenal Match: Champions League Live Updates

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Napoli vs Arsenal live updates, lineups, team news and key moments from the Champions League clash at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Getty
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrate after the Premier League 2026/27 match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on September 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Napoli hosts Arsenal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, September 9, as both sides begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaigns. The European heavyweights meet in the opening round of the league phase, with Arsenal holding a 3-1 advantage in their previous four competitive meetings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time in Naples.

This article will be updated throughout the match with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments.

Napoli vs Arsenal Confirmed Lineups

The official lineups are now confirmed for Napoli vs Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Arsenal Lineup

Arsenal will start with a 4-2-3-1 formation as Mikel Arteta’s side begins its Champions League campaign.

Starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Viktor Gyokeres.

Substitutes: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Illan Meslier, Riccardo Calafiori, Salmon, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi, Bruno Guimaraes, Tzolis, Noni Madueke, Max Dowman, Kai Havertz.

Napoli Lineup

Napoli will also use a 4-3-3 formation, with Kevin De Bruyne named in the starting XI for his Champions League opener.

Starting XI: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Mathias Olivera; Billy Gilmour, Stanislav Lobotka, Kevin De Bruyne; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hojlund, Alisson Santos.

Substitutes: Nikita Contini, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Favasuli, Badiashile, David Neres, Lorenzo Lucca, Vergara, Sam Beukema, Leonardo Spinazzola.

The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM local time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli vs Arsenal Match Details

Competition: UEFA Champions League, League Phase, Matchday 1

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Kickoff: 9 p.m. local time

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs Arsenal Live Score and Updates

Napoli 0-0 Arsenal

Status: Match has not kicked off yet.

This section will be updated as the match progresses with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions, injuries and other major developments.

Live Updates

Pre-match: Napoli and Arsenal are preparing to begin their Champions League campaigns in Naples. The official lineups will replace the predicted XIs above once they are confirmed.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

0 Comments

Napoli vs Arsenal Match: Champions League Live Updates

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x