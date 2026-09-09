Napoli vs Arsenal Match: Champions League Live Updates

Napoli hosts Arsenal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, September 9, as both sides begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaigns. The European heavyweights meet in the opening round of the league phase, with Arsenal holding a 3-1 advantage in their previous four competitive meetings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time in Naples.

This article will be updated throughout the match with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments.

Napoli vs Arsenal Confirmed Lineups

The official lineups are now confirmed for Napoli vs Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Arsenal Lineup

Arsenal will start with a 4-2-3-1 formation as Mikel Arteta’s side begins its Champions League campaign.

Starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Viktor Gyokeres.

Substitutes: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Illan Meslier, Riccardo Calafiori, Salmon, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi, Bruno Guimaraes, Tzolis, Noni Madueke, Max Dowman, Kai Havertz.

Napoli Lineup

Napoli will also use a 4-3-3 formation, with Kevin De Bruyne named in the starting XI for his Champions League opener.

Starting XI: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Mathias Olivera; Billy Gilmour, Stanislav Lobotka, Kevin De Bruyne; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hojlund, Alisson Santos.

Substitutes: Nikita Contini, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Favasuli, Badiashile, David Neres, Lorenzo Lucca, Vergara, Sam Beukema, Leonardo Spinazzola.

The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM local time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli vs Arsenal Match Details

Competition: UEFA Champions League, League Phase, Matchday 1

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Kickoff: 9 p.m. local time

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs Arsenal Live Score and Updates

Napoli 0-0 Arsenal

Status: Match has not kicked off yet.

This section will be updated as the match progresses with the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions, injuries and other major developments.

Live Updates

Pre-match: Napoli and Arsenal are preparing to begin their Champions League campaigns in Naples. The official lineups will replace the predicted XIs above once they are confirmed.