Napoli vs Arsenal Live Stream: Where to Watch Champions League Tonight

Napoli vs Arsenal headlines the opening round of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase as Napoli host Arsenal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, September 9. The Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League match kicks off at 9:00 PM CEST in Naples, 8:00 PM BST in the UK, and 3:00 PM ET in the United States.

Fans looking for the Napoli vs Arsenal live stream will have different options depending on their country. The Napoli vs Arsenal TV channel also changes by region, with TNT Sports, Paramount+, DAZN, SuperSport, beIN Sports, Sony, Stan Sport and other broadcasters holding rights in different markets.

Here is how to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Napoli vs Arsenal Live Stream and TV Channel in Europe

In the UK, the Napoli vs Arsenal live stream is available on HBO Max, while the game is also shown on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7:00 PM BST, ahead of the 8:00 PM kickoff.

In Ireland, Napoli vs Arsenal is available through RTÉ, Premier Sports and Virgin Media. In Italy, the game starts at 9:00 PM CEST and is available on Sky and Amazon Prime Video.

Fans in France can watch on Canal+, while Germany has DAZN and Amazon Prime Video. Spain has Telefonica, while Denmark and Sweden have Viaplay. Fans in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia can watch through TV3.

Napoli vs Arsenal Live Stream in USA, Canada and Latin America

In the United States, Napoli vs Arsenal starts at 3:00 PM ET and is available on Paramount+, with TUDN and DAZN also listed among the country’s Champions League broadcast partners.

In Canada, the Napoli vs Arsenal live stream is available through DAZN and OneSoccer. In Mexico, fans can watch on Max or FOX. Argentina has FOX Sports Argentina and ESPN, while ESPN covers South America outside Brazil and Central America.

In Brazil, Napoli vs Arsenal kicks off at 4:00 PM BRT. The game is available on TNT Sports and SBT, with local coverage also listed through HBO Max.

Napoli vs Arsenal Live Stream in Africa, Asia and Oceania

In Africa, SuperSport carries Napoli vs Arsenal in Nigeria and South Africa, while Canal+ and New World TV also serve parts of sub-Saharan Africa. In the Middle East and North Africa, beIN Sports holds the Champions League rights.

In the Indian subcontinent, the Napoli vs Arsenal live stream is available through Sony, with Tapmad also listed for Pakistan and Bangladesh. China has iQIYI, Japan has WOWOW and U-NEXT, South Korea has SPO TV, and beIN Sports covers markets including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Because of the time difference, the match falls on September 10 in parts of Asia and Oceania. In Australia, fans can watch on Stan Sport, while New Zealand viewers can watch on DAZN. Pacific Island viewers can use Digicel.