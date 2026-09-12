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Sunderland vs Arsenal Result: Premier League Live Updates

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Sunderland vs Arsenal live score, confirmed lineups, team news and key moments from the Premier League clash at Stadium of Light.
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NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 09: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match between SSC Napoli and Arsenal FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 09, 2026 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Sunderland host Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, September 12, in a Premier League Matchweek 4 fixture. Arsenal arrive on Wearside with a perfect domestic record, while Sunderland will look to make home advantage count against one of the league’s early contenders. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST.

Follow live updates below for the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments from Sunderland vs Arsenal.

Sunderland Lineup

Sunderland have confirmed their starting XI for the Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

Sunderland Confirmed XI (4-2-3-1):

Robin Roefs; Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Kevin Danso, Reinildo Mandava; Granit Xhaka (c), Noah Sadiki; Nilson Angulo, Enzo Le Fée, Thomas Meunier; Brian Brobbey.

Sunderland’s lineup is unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 with Brentford. Habib Diarra remains out with a hamstring injury, while Romaine Mundle continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Arsenal Lineup

Arsenal have also named their starting XI for the trip to Sunderland.

Arsenal Confirmed XI (4-3-3):

David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Ødegaard (c); Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from the team that beat Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League. Havertz returns to the central striking role, while Tzolis starts on the left wing. William Saliba remains unavailable with a back injury.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Match Details
Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 4
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST
Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Sunderland formation: 4-2-3-1
Arsenal formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal arrive with a 100% winning record in the Premier League, having scored six goals and conceded once across their opening three matches.

Sunderland have four points and will look to build on last season’s meeting between the sides at the Stadium of Light, when Brian Brobbey scored a 94th-minute equalizer in a 2-2 draw.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Score and Updates

Sunderland 0-0 Arsenal

8:00 p.m. BST — Kickoff: Sunderland and Arsenal get their Premier League Matchweek 4 fixture underway at the Stadium of Light.

Live Updates

Pre-match: Both teams have confirmed their starting lineups. Arsenal are looking to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season, while Sunderland will aim to produce another strong home performance against the Gunners.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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