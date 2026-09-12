Sunderland vs Arsenal Result: Premier League Live Updates

Sunderland host Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, September 12, in a Premier League Matchweek 4 fixture. Arsenal arrive on Wearside with a perfect domestic record, while Sunderland will look to make home advantage count against one of the league’s early contenders. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST.

Follow live updates below for the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments from Sunderland vs Arsenal.

Sunderland Lineup

Sunderland have confirmed their starting XI for the Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

Sunderland Confirmed XI (4-2-3-1):

Robin Roefs; Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Kevin Danso, Reinildo Mandava; Granit Xhaka (c), Noah Sadiki; Nilson Angulo, Enzo Le Fée, Thomas Meunier; Brian Brobbey.

Sunderland’s lineup is unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 with Brentford. Habib Diarra remains out with a hamstring injury, while Romaine Mundle continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Arsenal Lineup

Arsenal have also named their starting XI for the trip to Sunderland.

Arsenal Confirmed XI (4-3-3):

David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Ødegaard (c); Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from the team that beat Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League. Havertz returns to the central striking role, while Tzolis starts on the left wing. William Saliba remains unavailable with a back injury.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Match Details

Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 4

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST

Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunderland formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal arrive with a 100% winning record in the Premier League, having scored six goals and conceded once across their opening three matches.

Sunderland have four points and will look to build on last season’s meeting between the sides at the Stadium of Light, when Brian Brobbey scored a 94th-minute equalizer in a 2-2 draw.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Score and Updates

Sunderland 0-0 Arsenal

8:00 p.m. BST — Kickoff: Sunderland and Arsenal get their Premier League Matchweek 4 fixture underway at the Stadium of Light.

Live Updates

Pre-match: Both teams have confirmed their starting lineups. Arsenal are looking to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season, while Sunderland will aim to produce another strong home performance against the Gunners.