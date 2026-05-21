Bournemouth on the Brink of Historic Champions League Debut as Aston Villa’s Europa Triumph Reshapes Premier League Europe Places

Bournemouth head into the final day of the Premier League season with a historic UEFA Champions League place still possible. The south coast club already secured European football for the first time in its history, but Aston Villa’s Europa League title win created a complicated situation that could hand Bournemouth a shock Champions League spot.

Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final on May 20. Goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía, and Morgan Rogers gave Unai Emery his fifth Europa League title. The result also changed the race for European qualification in the Premier League.

England already secured five Champions League spots through UEFA’s European Performance Spot system. However, Villa’s Europa League success could create a sixth Premier League place in the Champions League if specific results happen on the final day.

Bournemouth currently sit sixth with 56 points after 37 matches. Brighton remain behind them on 53 points. Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all above them in the table.

Bournemouth Champions League Hopes Depend on Aston Villa Result

Bournemouth can still reach the Champions League by finishing sixth. For that to happen, Aston Villa must finish fifth after already qualifying as Europa League winners.

Villa travel to Manchester City on the final day. Liverpool also faces Brentford with a chance to move above Villa in the standings. If Liverpool wins and Villa loses, Villa would finish fifth. UEFA rules would then push the extra Champions League place down to sixth in the Premier League table.

Bournemouth also needs to protect its own position. Andoni Iraola’s team travels to Nottingham Forest needing at least a point to stay ahead of Brighton. A draw would guarantee Bournemouth finishes no lower than sixth if Brighton fails to make up the gap.

The Premier League could therefore send six clubs into next season’s Champions League. Bournemouth remain in the strongest position to benefit from that scenario.

Aston Villa Europa League Win Changed Premier League Race

Villa’s Europa League title changed the European qualification picture across the Premier League. Emery’s side secured Champions League football by winning the competition, but they can also qualify through league position.

If Villa finishes fourth or higher, the extra place does not move down the table. That is why Bournemouth supporters now need Manchester City to beat Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Villa has enjoyed a strong season under Emery. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn played major roles as the club fought for a top-four finish while also winning European silverware.

Liverpool also remains part of the battle. Arne Slot’s side sits one point behind Villa and still has a chance to return to the Champions League through league position.

Bournemouth Premier League Season Near Historic Finish

Bournemouth has already achieved one of the biggest moments in club history by qualifying for Europe for the first time. The club now sits one result away from an even bigger achievement.

Players such as Antoine Semenyo, now at Manchester City, Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, and Lloyd Kelly helped Bournemouth compete with clubs carrying far larger budgets.

The final day will now decide whether Bournemouth enters the Europa League or completes one of the biggest surprises in recent Premier League history by reaching the Champions League.