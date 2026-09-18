Brentford vs Chelsea Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Brentford vs Chelsea lineups will be a major focus when the two West London rivals meet in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday night. Kick-off is set for 8 pm BST, with both teams entering the game after four league matches.

Chelsea sit sixth with seven points, while Brentford are seventh with six. The Brentford lineup faces several injury problems, while Chelsea also have fitness concerns that could affect the starting XI.

Keith Andrews must make changes in defense and midfield, while Xabi Alonso has decisions to make over João Pedro, Reece James and several other players. The confirmed Brentford vs Chelsea lineups will be released about one hour before kick-off.

Brentford Lineup Today and Team News

A lengthy injury list has affected the Brentford lineup. Joshua Dasilva, Antoni Milambo, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg and Kafe Furo are unavailable. Mathias Jensen is also a major doubt after a fitness issue and is not expected to start.

Jannik Schuster is expected to partner Kristoffer Ajer in central defense, with Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter completing the back four. Caoimhin Kelleher is scheduled to begin in goal.

Vitaly Janelt and Mamadou Sangare could form the midfield pairing if Jensen misses out. Kevin Schade remains a key attacking option after scoring three goals in five appearances. Yehor Yarmolyuk and Jaidon Anthony are expected to support Igor Thiago.

The predicted Brentford lineup is Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Schade, Yarmolyuk, Anthony; Thiago.

Chelsea Lineup Today and Team News

Chelsea also have several fitness questions ahead of the Brentford game. João Pedro withdrew from Brazil duty with a knee problem and missed training earlier in the week, although Chelsea have not ruled him out. Reece James also missed a training session but is expected to play if fit.

Moisés Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha are doubts. Maxence Lacroix is expected to return in a back three alongside Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill, with Emiliano Martinez in goal.

The wing-back positions remain a key selection issue. Pedro Neto and Pep Chavarria are among the options, while Romeo Lavia and James could play in central midfield. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are expected to start in attack. Danny Welbeck is the main alternative if João Pedro cannot play.

The predicted Chelsea lineup is Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers.

Brentford vs Chelsea Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Brentford vs Chelsea lineups will shape a derby between two teams with different selection problems. Brentford are expected to stay compact and use Schade’s movement to create openings for Thiago. Chelsea could use their attacking players and wing-backs to stretch Brentford’s defense.

Chelsea have conceded nine league goals, while Brentford have several defensive absences. Set pieces could therefore play an important role.

Recent meetings have produced close contests. Brentford are winless in their last five home league meetings with Chelsea, with the previous four ending in draws. Brentford have also drawn 10 of their last 14 Premier League matches.

Chelsea have won only one of their last six league away games. They drew 2-2 with Hull last weekend after losing to Arsenal, but then scored six against Leeds in the EFL Cup.

The official Brentford vs Chelsea confirmed lineups will be announced about one hour before the 8 pm BST kick-off. This page will provide the latest starting XI, team news and live updates.