Chelsea Linked to Change of Heart Move for $37 Million World Cup Champ Star

Chelsea has been active in the transfer market in recent days, but it has involved the club moving on from players. Now, the club is being linked to a potential late move in transfer rumors for a position that has long been a concern for fans.

Polarizing goalkeeper Robert Sanchez may soon be getting some added competition. Thus far, Chelsea has appeared content with not making any new additions since the earlier offseason moves, even at goalkeeper.

Yet, Chelsea is now being linked to a late move for one of the faces of recent World Cups. Chelsea has until Tuesday, September 1 to make additional transfer moves.

Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea is “in negotiations” for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The veteran goalkeeper has been a key player for Argentina’s national team, including winning the World Cup in 2022.

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“Chelsea are in negotiations with Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez camp over possible late move,” Romano detailed in a series of August 26, 2026, messages on X. “The Argentinian goalkeeper has been offered to CFC as Suzuki will be the starting GK at Villa, as @David_Ornstein reports. Talks ongoing; Chelsea considering this option. Dibu, keen.

“… Emiliano Martínez would say yes to Chelsea move, open to join if CFC decide to proceed with the deal. Dibu would be open to joining Chelsea even without European football this season. Up to Chelsea.”

Chelsea Rumors: Aston Villa Is Making Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Available Via Transfer

Martinez is currently playing a reserve role for Aston Villa. The star is on a five-year, $37.4 million contract that is slated to go through 2028.

“The World Cup winning goalkeeper has been offered by his representatives to Chelsea and the Stamford Bridge club are considering the possibility of signing him,” The Athletic noted on August 26.

“The 33-year-old’s future at Villa Park is uncertain after a move to Juventus did not proceed earlier this month, despite the two clubs holding talks over a proposed move.”

Transfer Rumors: Man City to Make $139 Million Offer for Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea has also been linked to potential moves that would have the club cut ties with Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto. Man City has now made a $139.8 million transfer offer to Chelsea for Fernandez, per BBC.

“Manchester City are set to make an opening offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez,” BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella and Sami Mokbel wrote in an August 26, story titled, “Man City to make offer for £120m-rated Fernandez.” “The Argentina international has been identified by manager Enzo Maresca as a priority target to bolster City’s midfield after a series of high-profile exits.

“Chelsea are aware of City’s interest and set an unofficial deadline for the deal to be completed earlier this summer at a minimum fee of £120m only for that date to pass. … Fernandez could become one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history, behind only Liverpool’s £125m move for Alexander Isak last summer.”

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez Expected to Play vs. Luton Town in Carabao Cup

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso revealed that Fernandez is expected to play against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, August 27.

“Yes, we expect that he’s involved,” Alonso noted, per BBC. “He’s trained, he’s training really well, he’s a good professional and he will be involved.

“We want to have the best team possible. We know his qualities, he has shown it and we have to wait, but we will think about tomorrow and let’s see how things develop.”