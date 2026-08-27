Chelsea’s Controversial $21 Million Starter Put on Notice Amid Emiliano Martinez News

One polarizing Chelsea starter’s job just got a lot more interesting following the club’s major move days before the transfer window closes. Chelsea is adding a World Cup champion to the mix and could soon be replacing a starter.

The club agreed to a transfer deal with Aston Villa to land star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. This move puts Robert Sanchez’s future in doubt.

Chelsea’s acquisition of Martinez comes days after Sanchez had several shaky moments during the team’s 3-2 victory against Fulham.

“Greenlighting a fourth season of ‘The Robert Sanchez Experience’ always seemed a deeply questionable decision, and a universally panned premiere at Craven Cottage on Monday pushed Chelsea to make a very abrupt cancellation,” The Athletic’s Liam Twomey and Matt Pyzdrowski wrote in an August 27, 2026, story ttiled, “Chelsea signing Emi Martinez is no surprise. He is a clear upgrade on Robert Sanchez.”

“Emiliano Martinez being available at Aston Villa changed the landscape in the final days of the transfer window and Chelsea moved quickly to agree a deal worth £7.5million for the Argentina international.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chelsea news and rumors.

Chelsea Rumors: Will Club Bench Robert Sanchez in Favor of Emiliano Martinez After Transfer?

This move does not guarantee the end of Sanchez’s era with Chelsea. Yet, it is hard to imagine Chelsea made a late move for Martinez just to have the veteran sit on the bench.

With new manager Xabi Alonso at the helm, Sanchez could have a short leash. Just how soon Martinez takes over for Sanchez (assuming Chelsea eventually benches the goalkeeper) remains to be seen.

Sanchez is on a seven-year, $21.8 million contract that is slated to go through 2029.

Chelsea News: Emiliano Martinez Had Strong Showing for Argentina in World Cup Final vs. Spain

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What can Chelsea fans expect from Martinez? It is worth noting that Martinez was not starting at Aston Villa, but the star had a strong showing in Argentina’s loss to Spain in the World Cup final.



“(Martinez) is not the goalkeeper you sign if you want an 11th outfielder to relentlessly bait the opposition press and take risks in order to generate rewards in possession,” Twomey and Pyzdrowski added.

“Chelsea under Xabi Alonso do not need that. They need a goalkeeper who can radiate calm confidence even in the most hostile environments, who can shake off setbacks and save his team as well as the ball in the most high-stakes moments.”

Chelsea Transfer Rumors: Enzo Fernandez Continues to be Linked to a Manchester City Move

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Could Chelsea make a corresponding move sending Sanchez to another team? Time will tell.

Chelsea has until September 1, to make additional moves as the transfer window closes. Another name to watch is Enzo Fernandez as the star has been linked to Manchester City.

Fernandez was held out of Chelsea’s match in the EFL Cup against Luton Town.

“Enzo Fernández has given his green light to Manchester City at the beginning of this week and still hopes for #MCFC move,” insider Fabrizio Romano detailed in an August 27, message on X.

“Man City are expected to bid soon for Enzo. Chelsea insist on valuation + only selling if they can improve the squad.”