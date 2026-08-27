Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson Transfer Takes a Bitter Twist as Aston Villa Completes Move

Nicolas Jackson has completed his move from Chelsea to Aston Villa in a transfer worth up to £65 million. The Nicolas Jackson transfer ends weeks of talks between the two Premier League clubs, with the striker completing his medical and signing his Aston Villa contract.

Chelsea will receive about £47.5 million up front, while add-ons could take the total Nicolas Jackson transfer fee to £65 million. The 25-year-old now joins Aston Villa as the club prepares for life without Ollie Watkins. Jackson first joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 for £32 million. He scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea before spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Nicolas Jackson Transfer Brings Chelsea Exit

The Nicolas Jackson transfer ends the striker’s three-year spell at Chelsea. He joined from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 and scored 30 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions.

Jackson also spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, helping the German club win the Bundesliga title before returning to Chelsea.

Chelsea had made Jackson and Liam Delap available this summer as the club continued to change its squad. The Nicolas Jackson transfer also gives Chelsea another major sale as the club looks to balance its spending and reshape the squad.

Aston Villa Secure Nicolas Jackson Transfer

Aston Villa have secured the Nicolas Jackson transfer as they prepare to lose Ollie Watkins. The England striker is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for about £50 million.

Watkins has scored 91 Premier League goals for Aston Villa since joining from Brentford in 2020. He missed the club’s recent 4-0 defeat to Brighton, while Unai Emery said Watkins’ future was a matter for the player and his representatives.

Jackson already knows Emery from their time together at Villarreal. He scored 13 goals there and has previously praised Emery’s influence, describing him as the coach who taught him “everything about football.”

Chelsea and Aston Villa Continue Busy Window

The Nicolas Jackson transfer is another major deal between Chelsea and Aston Villa this summer. Chelsea signed Morgan Rogers from Villa for a club-record £117 million, while Alejandro Garnacho moved to Villa on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

UEFA rules covering multiple transfers between the same clubs were considered but did not stop the Nicolas Jackson transfer.

Jackson has also scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Senegal and featured at the recent World Cup. His pace and work rate will now be added to Aston Villa’s attack as the club prepares for another season of Champions League football.

The Nicolas Jackson transfer was reported as close by The Athletic and Sky Sports before confirmation. Fabrizio Romano later reported that the documents were completed and Jackson had signed his Aston Villa contract.