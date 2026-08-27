Chelsea vs Luton Town Lineups Today: Confirm XI, Team News and Big Changes

Chelsea vs Luton Town lineups are expected to look very different when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup second round. Chelsea head into the game after a 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham, with another league fixture against Brighton coming on Sunday. That gives Xabi Alonso a chance to rotate his squad while keeping key players fresh.

The Chelsea lineup could feature several changes, including a possible competitive debut for goalkeeper Mike Penders. Luton Town also have players unavailable because of injuries, leaving Jack Wilshere with fewer options for the trip to London. With both managers expected to make changes, the Chelsea vs Luton Town team news will be important before the starting XIs are confirmed.

Chelsea Lineup and Team News

The Chelsea lineup is expected to feature major changes from the team that started against Fulham. Robert Sánchez could make way for Mike Penders, with the teenage goalkeeper in line for his competitive club debut.

Wesley Fofana is unavailable as he serves the second game of a two-match domestic suspension. Aarón Anselmino is also sidelined with a fitness issue, while Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi are expected to be rested.

Josh Acheampong could start on the right side of a back three, with new signing Maxence Lacroix expected in the center. Reece James could complete the defensive trio as he continues to build match sharpness.

Moisés Caicedo and Marco Palestra are ruled out after missing training, while Jordan Henderson remains unavailable with a wrist injury. Valentín Barco and Pep Chavarría are expected to make their full starting debuts as wing-backs, with Dário Essugo and Geovany Quenda in central midfield.

Chelsea vs Luton Town Lineup Changes

More changes are expected in attack. Cole Palmer and João Pedro are expected to be rested, while Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández could begin on the bench.

Estêvão and Jamie Gittens are expected to operate behind Danny Welbeck in Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 system. Welbeck could make his first full start for Chelsea, with Nicolas Jackson expected to get a rest.

The expected Chelsea lineup is Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, James; Barco, Essugo, Quenda, Chavarría; Estêvão, Gittens; Welbeck.

The Chelsea vs Luton Town lineup changes reflect the need for rotation after Chelsea’s opening league fixture. The final starting XI will confirm how many regular starters Alonso decides to rest.

Luton Town Lineup and Team News

The Luton Town lineup also faces selection problems ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge. Jordan Clark is unavailable with a broken jaw, while Shandon Baptiste and Shaydon Morris remain out with knee and hamstring injuries.

Jack Wilshere is expected to use a compact 4-3-3 formation against Chelsea. Callum Marshall is expected to lead the attack after scoring the goal that earned Luton a point in their weekend match.

Marshall could be joined by Gideon Kodua and Emilio Lawrence in the front three. Luton will also look to stay compact without the ball and use quick attacks when possession turns over.

The Chelsea vs Luton Town lineups will confirm the final changes before kick-off. Chelsea’s rotation and Luton’s injury problems are expected to shape the Carabao Cup second-round tie at Stamford Bridge.