Chelsea Push for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez as a Troubling Twist Emerges

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Aston Villa to sign Emiliano Martinez in a £7.5 million transfer, with the Argentina goalkeeper now set to undergo a medical before completing the move. The agreement comes just days after Chelsea opened the season with a 3-2 win over Fulham, a game in which Robert Sanchez made errors that brought fresh attention to the club’s goalkeeping options.

Chelsea transfer news had initially focused on keeping Sanchez as the first-choice goalkeeper, but the situation changed quickly. Martinez has already approved the move, while Chelsea and Villa have settled the main terms. The deal is expected to include a two-year contract with an option for another 12 months, leaving the final steps to be completed before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea Transfer News Turns to Emiliano Martinez

The Emiliano Martinez deal marks a late change in Chelsea’s plans. Xabi Alonso backed Robert Sanchez after the Spaniard started the opening-day win at Fulham, but his mistakes in that match led Chelsea to reassess their options.

Chelsea transfer news now centres on Martinez, who has already agreed to the move in principle. The 33-year-old is expected to travel for his medical in the coming days before signing his contract.

Martinez became available after his proposed move to Juventus collapsed. Juventus had concerns over the goalkeeper’s long-standing finger injury, while Aston Villa had already moved to sign Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma. Suzuki’s arrival left Martinez facing a reduced role at Villa.

Emiliano Martinez Brings Major Experience

Emiliano Martinez joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020 for £17 million and went on to make 256 appearances for the club. He helped Villa finish fourth last season and win the Europa League.

Martinez also remains Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper. He won the 2022 World Cup and played in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain. His experience gives Chelsea a goalkeeper who has played at the highest level for both club and country.

Chelsea transfer news around Martinez also comes with a clear age factor. At 33, he is not a long-term solution, but his arrival would give Chelsea an experienced option while allowing young goalkeeper Mike Penders to keep developing.

Chelsea Transfer Deal Faces Final Steps

The Chelsea transfer agreement is not complete yet. Martinez must pass his medical and finish the remaining formal steps before the move becomes official. The Premier League transfer window closes on September 1, so Chelsea have limited time to complete the paperwork.

For Aston Villa, the Chelsea transfer allows the club to move on from a goalkeeper who was no longer expected to hold the starting role after Suzuki’s arrival. Villa have also made several senior-player sales during the summer as they reshape their squad.

If the medical goes as planned, Emiliano Martinez will join Chelsea before the window closes. The Chelsea transfer would reunite him with Argentina teammates Enzo Fernandez and Valentin Barco at Stamford Bridge and give Alonso another experienced option in goal.