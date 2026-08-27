Chelsea vs Luton Town Results Today: Carabao Cup Live Score and a Fresh Concern

Chelsea face Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, August 27, 2026, in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Chelsea vs Luton Town match gives Xabi Alonso his first competitive home cup game as Chelsea manager after his side opened the Premier League season with a 3-2 win over Fulham.

The Chelsea vs Luton Town clash today also gives Alonso a chance to rotate his squad after the short turnaround from Monday’s league game. Luton arrive from League One after back-to-back relegations, but the Hatters have started the new season with results that have given them confidence. The Chelsea vs Luton Town live score will be updated as the game develops.

Chelsea and Luton Town Recent Results

Chelsea’s last five matches include a 3-2 win over Fulham, a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad, a 3-3 draw with Johor Darul Ta’zim, a 3-0 win over AC Milan and a 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

That gives Chelsea three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five matches.

Luton have also started the campaign with positive results. The Hatters beat Gillingham 3-0 in the Carabao Cup before defeating Reading 4-3. They then drew 2-2 with Notts County.

The Chelsea vs Luton Town today meeting therefore brings together a Chelsea side making changes and a Luton team looking to continue its strong start.

Chelsea vs Luton Town Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea have won the last five competitive meetings with Luton Town. The Blues won 3-2 away from home in December 2023 before recording a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in August 2023.

Chelsea also beat Luton 3-2 in the FA Cup in 2022 and 3-1 in the competition in 2021. The recent head-to-head record therefore gives Chelsea the stronger record going into the Carabao Cup tie.

Today’s Chelsea vs Luton Town result will determine which club reaches the third round. The Chelsea vs Luton Town live score and key match events will be added as the game unfolds, with the final score confirmed at full time.

Chelsea vs Luton Town Results Today

Today’s Chelsea vs Luton Town result could offer an early indication of how Alonso handles cup football and squad rotation. Chelsea has the stronger squad and the better historical record, but Luton arrives with enough confidence to make this more interesting than the league positions suggest.