Rivals Chelsea & Tottenham Make Rare $44 Million Transfer Move at Deadline: Insider

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham made not only one but two moves with the transfer window closing on Tuesday, September 1. Tottenham is acquiring a new forward from Chelsea.

The London neighbors are striking a deal which moves forward Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea to Tottenham.

“BREAKING: Mykhaylo Mudryk to Tottenham, here we go!” football insider Fabrizio Romano detailed in an August 31, message on X. “Everything agreed also on personal terms.

“Mudryk joins THFC on paid loan and also understand there will be a buy option clause not mandatory in the agreement. The Ukrainian will re-join De Zerbi.”

Additionally, the clubs agreed to the equivalent of a $101 million buy option clause which is not mandatory.

This marks the first time since 2009 that a first team member has moved between the two London clubs, per The Athletic. Mudryk is on an eight-year, $44 million contract that is slated to go through the 2030 season.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest transfer news for Chelsea and Tottenham.

Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea & Tottenham Agreed to 2 Deals at the Deadline

Additionally, Tottenham and Chelsea agreed to another deal for Tosin Adarabioyo. Both deals have Tottenham acquiring a player from Chelsea.

The Blues are continuing to narrow the club’s bloated roster as the transfer window closes.

“Tosin started eight Premier League matches for Chelsea last season, with four of those coming in the opening month of the campaign,” The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Jack Pitt-Brooke detailed in an August 31, story titled, “Tottenham agree deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea.” “He initially lost his place in the starting line-up as a result of a calf injury, and struggled to nail down a regular spot thereafter.

“… Tosin signed a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge upon joining the club on a free transfer from Fulham in June 2024. Newcastle had been tracking him and were hopeful of completing a move before he joined Chelsea, while West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur had bids rejected for the defender in the summer of 2023.”

Chelsea Rumors: Manchester City Pushing to Poach Enzo Fernandez Before the Transfer Window Closes

It remains to be seen if Manchester City will be able to strike a deal with Chelsea for polarizing star Enzo Fernandez. It appears Chelsea already has their replacement for Fernandez ready if the clubs do agree to a deal.

Chelsea is in talks with AS Monaco for Lamine Camara, per Romano.

“EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea send official bid to AS Monaco for Lamine Camara worth €45m package,” Romano noted in a September 1, message on X.

“Bid seen as too low by Monaco but talks ongoing – one to watch if Enzo Fernández leaves the club with Man City in talks with Chelsea since last night. Camara, keen on Chelsea move.”

Chelsea has until 6 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 1, when the transfer window closes to make a final decision on the moves.