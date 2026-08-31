Chelsea Cut Ties With Controversial $21 Million Starter in Last-Minute Transfer

Chelsea is moving on from one of the team’s polarizing players who has been a source of frustration for some of the club’s supporters. Days after landing Emi Martinez, Chelsea is cutting ties with former starting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with the Tuesday, September 1, transfer deadline fast approaching.

Sanchez is headed to Como as Chelsea agreed to a deal with the Italian club.

“EXCLUSIVE: Como reach verbal agreement over loan deal to sign Robert Sánchez, here we go!” insider Fabrizio Romano detailed in an August 31, message on X.

“Como and CFC agree on loan terms as the Spanish goalkeeper replaces Tornqvist who’s joining Monza in Serie A. New chapter for Sánchez after Dibu joined Chelsea.”

Chelsea GK Emi Martinez Gave Up 3 Goals vs. Brighton

Chelsea immediately turned to Martinez as the club’s new starting goalkeeper against Brighton just days after acquiring the star. It is worth noting that Chelsea is moving on from Sanchez despite Martinez having a far from flawless debut in goal.

Chelsea surrendered three goals during the club’s 4-3 victory over Brighton. Martinez had some key saves, but ideally the club would prefer to not give up three goals.

Each goal is its own story, and Martinez does not deserve the full blame for the three goals. Yet, the same could be said about some of Sanchez’s struggles, but now the veteran is moving on to Italy.

Chelsea Manager Xabi Alonso Praised Emi Martinez’s ‘Aura’ Prior to Robert Sanchez Transfer

Sanchez is on a seven-year, $21 million contract that is slated to go through 2029. As for Martinez, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso was pleased with the club’s new goalkeeper’s performance, even as the squad gave up three goals.

“Emi is a World Cup winner, is 33 years old, and is very experienced,” Alonso said of Martinez, per Yahoo Sports. “I spoke with him yesterday (Saturday) and we talked about the game and our team. He felt ready, and I don’t have to tell him many things for him to perform.

“Even today, while a goalkeeper wants to keep a clean sheet, I am happy with his impact. He has been in the building just 48 hours, so now we will have a whole week to prepare for the next one,” Alonso added.

“Day by day, we will feel this presence because he has this charisma, this aura to influence and have a very positive connection with the rest of the team.”

One more move to watch before the transfer window closes is the future of Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea and Manchester City have now had club to club conversations about a Fernandez transfer with the window closing in 24 hours, per Romano.