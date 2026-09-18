Brentford vs Chelsea Injury Update: Fresh Fitness Blow Leaves Both Sides With Big Questions

Chelsea travel across West London to face Brentford on Friday night as both teams look for a strong Premier League result. Chelsea have had a mixed start, beating their opening opponents before losing to Arsenal and drawing with newly promoted Hull City.

Brentford are one point behind Chelsea and come into the game after a Carabao Cup win over Reading and three straight Premier League draws. The Brentford vs Chelsea injury update shows two different situations.

Chelsea have several players facing late fitness tests, while Brentford have six players unavailable. Xabi Alonso must decide which Chelsea players are ready, while Keith Andrews has fewer options. The Chelsea vs Brentford injury update could shape the team selections before kickoff.

Chelsea Injury Update

Chelsea’s injury update centers on five players listed as doubts ahead of the Brentford game. Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha remain uncertain after Alonso said last week that he hoped both players could become available. No fresh public update has confirmed either player for Friday.

Jordan Henderson also remains a question mark. The midfielder is recovering from a wrist injury and could face his former club, but Alonso has not confirmed whether Henderson is ready to start or make the bench.

Moises Caicedo has moved closer to a return. Alonso said on Thursday that the Ecuador international “is getting close” and that Chelsea will decide on Friday. His availability could give Chelsea another midfield option.

João Pedro is also being considered. Alonso described his involvement as “a possibility.” The forward could provide another option in attack if he is cleared to play.

Brentford Injury Update

The Brentford injury update contains more confirmed absences. Andrews is without six players for the Chelsea game, with several expected to remain out until after the international break.

Mathias Jensen remains the longest-term absence. The midfielder continues his rehabilitation but is not expected to return until next month. Andrews previously said Jensen would not feature in the immediate fixtures.

Josh DaSilva suffered a hamstring setback and will not return until after the international break. Brentford described the injury as “nothing too serious,” but it has delayed his return.

Antoni Milambo has a knee problem, while Nathan Collins is recovering from a calf injury. Sepp van den Berg is also unavailable, although Andrews said the defender is “in a good place” to return after the international break.

Kaye Furo is another confirmed absentee. The young forward recently underwent surgery after suffering an injury in training. Andrews had considered starting him against Reading before the injury ruled him out for an unspecified period.

Brentford vs Chelsea Team News

The Brentford vs Chelsea team news leaves Alonso with several late decisions rather than a confirmed list of major absences. Chelsea will assess Palestra, Emegha, Henderson, Caicedo and João Pedro before finalizing the team.

Brentford face a more difficult selection situation because of their six absentees. The missing players include midfielders, defenders and Furo in attack, reducing Andrews’ available options across several areas.

The Brentford vs Chelsea injury update will therefore remain important until the confirmed lineups are announced. Chelsea must decide which doubtful players can feature, while Brentford must prepare to play without several players already ruled out.