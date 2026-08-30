Chelsea vs Brighton Injury News: Major Absences Create Fresh Problems at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Brighton injury news is a major focus ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion in their first home league game of the 2026/27 season, with both teams dealing with several injury concerns.

Xabi Alonso must decide whether Moises Caicedo has recovered enough to return after missing Chelsea’s opening matches. Brighton also face key selection issues, with several attacking players unavailable.

The Chelsea injury news includes doubtful players, confirmed absences and important returns to the squad. The Brighton injury news is also significant, with Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson unavailable. Both managers face late decisions before naming their starting teams.

Chelsea Injury News: Caicedo Faces Late Fitness Test

The biggest Chelsea injury news concerns Moises Caicedo, who remains doubtful after missing the opening matches with a minor training injury. The midfielder has returned to training, and Alonso is hopeful he can feature against his former club.

Jordan Henderson remains out with a broken wrist suffered during his post-World Cup celebrations. His return remains subject to final approval from the medical team.

Marco Palestra is also unavailable after suffering a minor setback during training at Cobham.

There is better Chelsea injury news for Levi Colwill and Geovany Quenda. Both players missed the midweek cup match, but Alonso confirmed that they have trained and are available for selection.

Wesley Fofana is also available after completing his domestic suspension and can return to the defensive lineup.

Brighton Injury News: Several Key Players Missing

The Brighton injury news presents several problems for Fabian Hürzeler. Jack Hinshelwood is doubtful after a training knock kept him out of Brighton’s European match in midweek. He faces a late fitness test before the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Georginio Rutter is another major doubt. The forward was seen wearing a protective boot after Brighton’s match against Aston Villa, leaving his availability uncertain.

Yankuba Minteh is ruled out with a right leg and ankle injury. Kaoru Mitoma also remains unavailable as he continues to recover from hamstring surgery.

Brighton will still be without Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson, with both forwards continuing their recovery from long-term injuries. Tzimas is dealing with a knee problem, while Ferguson continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Chelsea vs Brighton Injury News: What We Know

The latest Chelsea vs Brighton injury news leaves both managers with important decisions before kickoff. Chelsea have several players returning or nearing a return, while Brighton must cope with a longer list of confirmed absences and doubts.

For Chelsea, Caicedo remains the main question. His return would give Alonso another midfield option, but his final status depends on his fitness assessment.

The Chelsea injury news also confirms that Colwill, Quenda and Fofana are available, while Henderson and Palestra remain out.

For Brighton, the injury situation is more difficult. The Brighton injury news confirms that Mitoma, Minteh, Tzimas and Ferguson will miss the match, while Hinshelwood and Rutter remain doubtful.

The Chelsea vs Brighton injury news will become clearer when both teams announce their confirmed lineups before the 3 p.m. CEST kickoff.