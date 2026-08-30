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Chelsea Make Shock Emiliano Martínez Move From Aston Villa After Robert Sánchez’s Costly Errors

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Chelsea Make Shock Emiliano Martínez Move After Robert Sánchez’s Costly Errors
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Emiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina reacts after the 0-1 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made a late move for Emiliano Martínez, completing the Argentina goalkeeper’s transfer from Aston Villa for £7.5 million. The deal ends weeks of uncertainty around Chelsea’s goalkeeping position and gives the club a World Cup winner with Premier League experience.

Martínez, 33, has signed at Stamford Bridge and was presented in Chelsea colors after completing the move. His arrival comes just days before the transfer window closes and follows a difficult start to the season for Robert Sánchez.

Chelsea had started the campaign with Sánchez as their first-choice goalkeeper, but his two errors in Monday’s 3-2 win over Fulham increased pressure on the position. Martínez now joins a young Chelsea squad led by Xabi Alonso with a clear target: competing for titles.

Chelsea Transfer: Emiliano Martínez Completes Move

Martínez has signed for Chelsea in a deal worth £7.5 million after Aston Villa agreed to his departure. The Argentina international said he wants to win at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a dream to be here! I really want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club.”

He added: “I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.”

Martínez also promised full effort for Chelsea. “I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud.”

Chelsea Goalkeeper Decision Follows Sánchez Errors

Chelsea moved for Martínez after Sánchez’s difficult display against Fulham. The goalkeeper made two errors during the 3-2 victory, increasing attention on Chelsea’s goalkeeping position.

Martínez became available after a proposed move to Juventus collapsed earlier in August. His representatives then offered him to Chelsea, and the club moved quickly to complete the transfer.

The Chelsea transfer also creates questions about Sánchez’s role. Martínez arrives as an experienced option, while 21-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders remains part of the club’s plans after a loan spell at Strasbourg.

For Chelsea, the signing adds a goalkeeper who has already played at the highest level for both club and country. Martínez has been Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper since 2021 and has won major international titles.

Why Emiliano Martínez Left Aston Villa

Emiliano Martínez joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and made 256 appearances across six seasons. During his time at Villa, he helped the club finish in the top four of the Premier League twice and win the UEFA Europa League last May.

Villa had already signed Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma as their long-term No. 1. Martínez had been training separately while looking for a new challenge before completing the Chelsea transfer.

His career includes a long spell at Arsenal, where he arrived from Independiente as a 17-year-old in 2010. He spent much of his time as a backup before starting the final 11 matches of the 2019-20 season. He helped Arsenal win the FA Cup before adding the Community Shield.

Martínez became Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2021. He won the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 World Cup, and reached another World Cup final this summer. He also won the Yashin Trophy at consecutive Ballon d’Or ceremonies.

Chelsea now have an experienced goalkeeper with a record of winning major trophies. Martínez’s first matches will show how quickly he settles into his new role at Stamford Bridge.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Chelsea Make Shock Emiliano Martínez Move From Aston Villa After Robert Sánchez’s Costly Errors

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