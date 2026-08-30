Chelsea vs Brighton Match Results Today: Premier League Live Score, Confirmed Lineup

Stamford Bridge hosts Chelsea’s home match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 30, for the second round of the Premier League. The Chelsea vs Brighton match brings together two sides that have made strong starts to the campaign, with Chelsea looking to continue its unbeaten opening under Xabi Alonso and Brighton arriving with plenty of confidence.

The Chelsea vs Brighton today clash also carries extra interest because Brighton has become a difficult opponent for the Blues in recent meetings. Brighton has won the last three league encounters between the sides, including a 3–0 victory at the Amex in April.

Chelsea vs Brighton Predicted Lineups

Chelsea is expected to use a 3-4-2-1 formation against Brighton, with Mike Penders, Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill forming the back line. Reece James and Marc Cucurella are options in the wider roles, while Moisés Caicedo remains a fitness doubt ahead of the match. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and João Pedro are expected to form the attacking trio.

Chelsea’s predicted XI: Penders; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, James, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; João Pedro.

Brighton is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 shape. Bart Verbruggen is likely to start in goal, with Wieffer, Luka Vušković, Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke among the expected defensive options. Pascal Groß and Malick Yalcouyé are set to anchor midfield, with the attacking positions occupied by Gomez, O’Riley, Maxim De Cuyper and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Brighton’s predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Groß, Ayari; Gomez, O’Riley, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

Chelsea’s Last 5 Matches

Chelsea’s latest five matches include a 2–0 win over Luton Town, a 3–2 victory against Fulham, a 3–1 win over Real Sociedad, a 3–3 draw with Johor Darul Ta’zim and a 3–0 victory against AC Milan.

That run gives Chelsea four wins and one draw from its last five matches heading into the Brighton fixture.

Brighton’s Last 5 Matches

Brighton’s last five matches include a 4–0 win over Tromsø, a 4–0 victory against Aston Villa, a 0–0 draw with Tromsø, a 1–0 win over Bologna and a 3–0 victory against Roma.

The Seagulls therefore enter Stamford Bridge with four wins and one draw from their last five matches.

Chelsea vs Brighton Last 5 Meetings

Brighton has the stronger recent head-to-head record. The Seagulls beat Chelsea 3–0 in April 2026 and 3–1 at Stamford Bridge in September 2025. They also beat Chelsea 2–1 in the FA Cup in February 2025 and won 2–1 in the Premier League in May 2024. Chelsea’s most recent win in this sequence comes in September 2024, when the Blues beat Brighton 4–2 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Brighton Match Results Today

Today’s Chelsea vs Brighton result will show whether Chelsea can end Brighton’s recent advantage in this fixture. The Blues have home advantage and arrive with strong recent form, while Brighton enters after two four-goal victories and three straight league wins over Chelsea.

The Chelsea vs Brighton live score, highlights and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.