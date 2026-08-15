Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Chelsea hosted Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 15, 2026, in their final pre-season friendly before the new Premier League campaign. The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad clash also marked a major moment for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who took charge of his first match at Stamford Bridge against the club where he spent several years as captain.

The Blues entered the game with several new signings available, including Morgan Rogers, Jordan Henderson and Maxence Lacroix, who were in contention to make their home debuts. Real Sociedad arrived after a mixed pre-season but had already recorded victories over Premier League opposition Aston Villa and Wolves.

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad match therefore provided both teams with a final opportunity to assess their squads before competitive action resumed.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Team News

Alonso was expected to use the fixture to assess his preferred system before Chelsea’s Premier League opener. The Blues could operate in a 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1, with Robert Sánchez in goal and a back line featuring Filippo Palestra, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Jorrel Hato.

New arrivals Morgan Rogers, Jordan Henderson and Maxence Lacroix were available as Alonso continued to shape his squad. Cole Palmer was also expected to play an important attacking role alongside João Pedro and other forward options.

Real Sociedad were expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Álex Remiro in goal and a midfield featuring Herrera and Beñat Turrientes. Barrenetxea, Carlos Soler and Marchal were expected to provide support for Orri Óskarsson in attack.

Pre-Season Finale at Stamford Bridge

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad fixture represented Chelsea’s final warm-up before the Premier League season began the following weekend. Alonso therefore had an opportunity to test his tactical ideas against a Sociedad side that had already shown it could compete with English opposition during pre-season.

The result and performance were expected to provide useful indications of Chelsea’s readiness before the start of their competitive campaign.