Brazil Surprisingly Snubs $82 Million Chelsea Star for Neymar on World Cup Roster

The Brazilian National Team will surprisingly attempt to win another World Cup without one of the rising stars in the Premier League. Brazil is leaving a Chelsea striker at home as the team heads to the United States for the World Cup.

João Pedro has been left off of Brazil’s World Cup roster. It is a surprising move given Pedro has been one of Chelsea’s top performers this season posting 15 goals and five assists.

Pedro was a major reason why Chelsea won the Club World Cup last summer. Chelsea landed Pedro as part of an $82 million transfer agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2025, per ESPN.

Here’s what you need to know about Brazil’s surprising decision not to bring Pedro to the World Cup.

Brazil Opted for Neymar Over Chelsea’s João Pedro on World Cup Roster

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There was some uncertainty over Neymar’s status for the World Cup. Yet, Brazil opted to have Neymar on the World Cup roster over Pedro among others.

Neymar may be the bigger name, but Pedro is arguably in better form heading into the World Cup.

“I am sad for players who have been left out, like João Pedro,” Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti noted after the roster announcement, per insider Fabrizio Romano. “They will have chances in the future.”

Brazil World Cup Roster: João Pedro, Thiago Silva & Andrey Santos Among the Snubs

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So, why Neymar over younger players like Pedro? Here’s how the Brazilian boss explained the decision to add Neymar to the roster.

“Neymar will be an important player for us at the World Cup,” Ancelotti explained, per Romano. “We spent the entire year analyzing Neymar.

“We realized that in this last period he had continuity and was in good physical condition.”

Pedro is not the only notable player who was left off the Brazilian roster. Andrey Santos and Thiago Silva will also not be suiting up for Brazil at the World Cup.

Why Was Joao Pedro Snubbed From Brazil’s Roster for the World Cup?

The Athletic’s Jack Lang ponders whether Pedro’s underwhelming performances while wearing the Brazilian crest contributed to the decision. Between Chelsea’s tailspin end to the season and missing the World Cup, it has been a challenging few months for Pedro.

“Joao Pedro, 24, is the most significant exclusion,” Lang wrote in a May 18, story titled, “Brazil name World Cup squad: Neymar recalled but Chelsea’s Joao Pedro misses out.”

“He has featured regularly since Ancelotti took over a year ago and his versatility is seemingly valued by the coaching staff. It appears, though, that he has paid the price for some underwhelming club form.”

World Cup Odds Have Brazil as 4th Among the Favorites to Win the Tournament

Brazil is hoping that history can repeat itself as the country won the 1994 World Cup, the last time the tournament was hosted by the United States. Heading into the World Cup, Brazil is fourth among the favorites to win the tournament at +800 in the latest soccer odds, per DraftKings.

Brazil opens the squad’s World Cup schedule on June 13, against Morocco at 6 p.m. Eastern at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.