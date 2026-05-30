Liverpool Sack Arne Slot One Year After Premier League Title Win

Twelve months ago, Arne Slot was the manager who delivered Liverpool‘s 20th league title in his very first season in charge. It was a remarkable achievement, arriving in his debut campaign after replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp. The expectation was that this was the beginning of something.

On Saturday, it ended.

Liverpool have confirmed that Slot will leave the club with immediate effect following a deeply disappointing second season.

Liverpool Part Ways With Slot

The decision came after Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League with just 60 points, their lowest tally since the 2015-16 campaign and 25 points behind champions Arsenal. Despite still qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the gap between where the club finished and where they expected to be was impossible to ignore.

Liverpool’s statement was appreciative in tone but direct about the reasoning. The club concluded that “change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward,” the statement read, making clear the decision was not a reflection of Slot’s talent but rather a belief that a different approach was needed.

Sources told ESPN that the feeling inside Anfield was that change was inevitable throughout the summer, even as the club publicly backed Slot during a turbulent stretch that included nine defeats in twelve games across all competitions. His style of play drew criticism for being too pedestrian, and the club is now targeting a more attack-minded and aggressive approach going forward.

Slot’s tenure was complicated by significant challenges. Key players including £125 million signing Alexander Isak missed significant time through injury. The season was never straightforward.

Iraola Frontrunner to Replace Slot

Liverpool have already identified their primary target. Andoni Iraola recently departed Bournemouth following the expiration of his contract. He is the leading candidate for the role according to multiple reports. Formal talks are expected to follow.

The 43-year-old has a strong existing relationship with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes. Hughes was instrumental in bringing Iraola to Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano in 2023. Under Iraola, Bournemouth finished sixth this season and qualified for the Europa League. A remarkable achievement for a club of their resources.

Iraola had been in discussions with Bayer Leverkusen and was also considered an option for Crystal Palace. The Liverpool vacancy has changed the landscape significantly. His attacking, high-energy style aligns closely with what the club wants to implement next season.

What It Means for Liverpool

Slot leaves with a Premier League title, genuine respect from the fanbase, and the knowledge that his legacy at Anfield is secure. He was placed in an extraordinarily difficult position following Klopp’s departure and delivered something special in year one before the wheels came off in year two.

Liverpool spent £415 million last summer in a bid to retain their title, including a British record £125 million for Isak and £116 million for Florian Wirtz. The investment did not produce the results the club demanded.

Whether Iraola can unlock that squad and restore the aggressive, front-foot football that defined the Klopp era is the question the next chapter of Liverpool’s story will answer.

Final Word

Slot won the title. He leaves a year later. Football moves quickly.

Iraola is next in line. Liverpool want their identity back.