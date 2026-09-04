How to Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Live Today: TV Channel, Stream and Kickoff Time

Ipswich Town host Liverpool at Portman Road Stadium in Suffolk on Friday, September 4, 2026, in a Gameweek 3 Premier League clash. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM BST, or 3:00 PM ET. Fans looking to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool can follow the game on TV and streaming services in several regions.

Sky Sports has UK coverage, while USA Network and FuboTV will show the match in the United States. Liverpool are still searching for their first league win under Andoni Iraola after two draws. Ipswich Town also enter the match looking to respond after a heavy defeat to Manchester United.

How to Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Live

Fans searching for how to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in the UK. Streaming is available through NOW TV. In Germany, Sky Sport will broadcast the match, while Canal+ will carry it in France.

In the United States, fans can watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on USA Network or stream it on FuboTV. FuboTV Canada will carry the game for Canadian viewers.

In India and the wider subcontinent, Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar will provide coverage. Australian viewers can watch on Optus Sport, while Sky Sport NZ will show the match in New Zealand.

SuperSport MaXimo will carry the game across Sub-Saharan Africa. In South America, ESPN and Disney+ will stream the fixture. Fans who prefer radio coverage can listen to free live audio commentary through the official Liverpool FC app.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Team News and Lineups

Ipswich Town started the campaign with a win over Sunderland before suffering a 5-2 defeat against Manchester United. Emersonn is a doubt after limping off last weekend. Gary O’Neil is expected to use a compact five-man defense, with Darnell Furlong potentially moving into a wing-back role.

Exequiel Palacios is expected to start in central midfield ahead of Marcelino Nunez. Ipswich Town’s predicted lineup is Scherpen; Furlong, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Fatawu, Palacios, Lukic, Maeda; Enciso.

Liverpool have drawn both of their opening league matches, finishing 2-2 against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. The defensive changes come after the departures of Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Joe Gomez is sidelined alongside Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Leoni. New signing Bradley Barcola, who arrived for €125 million, has traveled with the squad but is expected to start on the bench as he adapts to Iraola’s system.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup is Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Munoz, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak. Dominik Szoboszlai is set to make his 150th appearance for Liverpool.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Match Odds

Liverpool have the stronger head-to-head record against Ipswich Town. The Reds are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League visits to Portman Road, winning four and drawing two.

Liverpool have also conceded no more than one goal in each of their last 11 competitive meetings with Ipswich Town. The last five meetings produced Liverpool wins of 4-1 in January 2025, 2-0 in August 2024, 5-0 in May 2002, 6-0 in February 2002 and 1-0 in December 2000.

Gary O’Neil also has a notable record against Liverpool. He was the last manager of a newly promoted side to beat Liverpool, achieving the result with Bournemouth in 2023.

Liverpool are priced as favorites at 11/20, with the draw at 7/2 and an Ipswich Town win at 4/1. Tickets for Ipswich Town vs Liverpool are sold out, with the official away allocation having closed through the Liverpool FC Tickets Portal.