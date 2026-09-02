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Full List of Liverpool Signings and Departures in 2026 Summer Transfer Window

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Jeremy Jacquet, Liverpool
Getty
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jeremy Jacquet of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Como Calcio at Anfield on August 16, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Entering the 2026 summer transfer window, Liverpool knew that they had to bolster their attack.

Mohamed Salah left the club after nine seasons, and the Reds replaced him by signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. They also got Victor Munoz from Osasuna, while Cody Gakpo is staying after negotiations with Manchester City fell apart.

Liverpool signed six players to their senior squad, while a multiple players left via transfers, loans or expiring contracts.

All Liverpool Transfers

Ronald Araujo, Liverpool
GettyLIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Ronald Araújo of Liverpool during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on August 29, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Here is a full list of transfers by Liverpool in the 2026 summer transfer window:

Transfers In

  • Bradley Barcola, 24 | Forward | $166.6 million including add-ons from Paris Saint-Germain
  • Jeremy Jacquet, 21 | Centre Back | $80.9 million including add-ons from Rennes
  • Victor Munoz, 23 | Forward | $46.5 million from Osasuna
  • Lucca Brughmans, 18 | Goalkeeper | $40.5 million from Genk, loaned back for one season
  • Ifeanyi Ndukwe, 18 | Centre Back | $3.5 million from Austria Wien, loaned to Levante for one season

Loans In

  • Ronald Araujo, 27 | Centre Back | Loaned from Barcelona with $63.5 million option to buy

Mohamed Salah
GettyMohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Transfers Out

  • Curtis Jones, 25 | Midfielder | $34.7 million to Inter Milan
  • Luca Stephenson, 22 | Right Back | Undisclosed fee to Bolton Wanderers
  • Stefan Bajcetic, 21 | Midfielder | $1.7 million to Celta Vigo

Loans Out

  • Harvey Elliott, 23 | Midfielder | On loan to Valencia
  • Calvin Ramsay, 23 | Right Back | On loan to St. Mirren
  • Armin Pecsi, 21 | Goalkeeper | TSV Hartberg
  • Kyle Kelly, 20 | Midfielder | Forest Green Rovers
  • Calum Scanlon, 21 | Left Back | Cardiff City
  • Keyrol Figueroa, 20 | Striker | Port Vale
  • Amara Nallo, 19 | Centre Back | HJK Helsinki
  • Kieran Morrison, 19 | Winger | Sheffield Wednesday
  • Kornel Misciur, 19 | Goalkeeper | Leek Town

Expired Contracts

  • Mohamed Salah, 34 | Winger | Trabzonspor
  • Andy Robertson, 32 | Left Back | Tottenham Hotspur
  • Ibrahima Konate, 27 | Centre Back | Real Madrid
  • Rhys Williams, 25 | Centre Back | Free agent
  • James Balagizi, 22 | Midfielder | Free agent

What’s Next for Liverpool?

Andoni Iraola
GettyLIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Andoni Iraola, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the Premier League 2026/27 match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on August 29, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola started his tenure at Liverpool with two 2-2 draws against Newcastle at St. James Park and against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

While both matches were exciting and entertaining, Liverpool made a huge splash to bolster their attack and defense. They have five games before the first international break of the season.

Here are Liverpool’s next five matches:

  • September 4 (EPL): vs. Ipswich Town at Portman Road
  • September 9 (Champion League): vs. Atletico Madrid at Anfield
  • September 12 (EPL): vs. Fulham at Anfield
  • September 15 (EFL Carabao Cup): vs. Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield
  • September 20 (EPL): vs. Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium

It’s hectic schedule for Liverpool, with five matches 17 days, including three matches in one week. The only advantage for the Reds is that those three matches will be played at Anfield, so travel fatigue isn’t going to be an issue.

Atletico Madrid is going to be the toughest fixture, while Tottenham will remain unpredictable despite their awful start to the season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Full List of Liverpool Signings and Departures in 2026 Summer Transfer Window

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