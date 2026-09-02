Full List of Liverpool Signings and Departures in 2026 Summer Transfer Window

Entering the 2026 summer transfer window, Liverpool knew that they had to bolster their attack.

Mohamed Salah left the club after nine seasons, and the Reds replaced him by signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. They also got Victor Munoz from Osasuna, while Cody Gakpo is staying after negotiations with Manchester City fell apart.

Liverpool signed six players to their senior squad, while a multiple players left via transfers, loans or expiring contracts.

All Liverpool Transfers

Here is a full list of transfers by Liverpool in the 2026 summer transfer window:

Transfers In

Bradley Barcola, 24 | Forward | $166.6 million including add-ons from Paris Saint-Germain

Jeremy Jacquet, 21 | Centre Back | $80.9 million including add-ons from Rennes

Victor Munoz, 23 | Forward | $46.5 million from Osasuna

Lucca Brughmans, 18 | Goalkeeper | $40.5 million from Genk, loaned back for one season

Ifeanyi Ndukwe, 18 | Centre Back | $3.5 million from Austria Wien, loaned to Levante for one season

Loans In

Ronald Araujo, 27 | Centre Back | Loaned from Barcelona with $63.5 million option to buy

Transfers Out

Curtis Jones, 25 | Midfielder | $34.7 million to Inter Milan

Luca Stephenson, 22 | Right Back | Undisclosed fee to Bolton Wanderers

Stefan Bajcetic, 21 | Midfielder | $1.7 million to Celta Vigo

Loans Out

Harvey Elliott, 23 | Midfielder | On loan to Valencia

Calvin Ramsay, 23 | Right Back | On loan to St. Mirren

Armin Pecsi, 21 | Goalkeeper | TSV Hartberg

Kyle Kelly, 20 | Midfielder | Forest Green Rovers

Calum Scanlon, 21 | Left Back | Cardiff City

Keyrol Figueroa, 20 | Striker | Port Vale

Amara Nallo, 19 | Centre Back | HJK Helsinki

Kieran Morrison, 19 | Winger | Sheffield Wednesday

Kornel Misciur, 19 | Goalkeeper | Leek Town

Expired Contracts

Mohamed Salah, 34 | Winger | Trabzonspor

Andy Robertson, 32 | Left Back | Tottenham Hotspur

Ibrahima Konate, 27 | Centre Back | Real Madrid

Rhys Williams, 25 | Centre Back | Free agent

James Balagizi, 22 | Midfielder | Free agent

What’s Next for Liverpool?

Andoni Iraola started his tenure at Liverpool with two 2-2 draws against Newcastle at St. James Park and against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

While both matches were exciting and entertaining, Liverpool made a huge splash to bolster their attack and defense. They have five games before the first international break of the season.

Here are Liverpool’s next five matches:

September 4 (EPL): vs. Ipswich Town at Portman Road

September 9 (Champion League): vs. Atletico Madrid at Anfield

September 12 (EPL): vs. Fulham at Anfield

September 15 (EFL Carabao Cup): vs. Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield

September 20 (EPL): vs. Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium

It’s hectic schedule for Liverpool, with five matches 17 days, including three matches in one week. The only advantage for the Reds is that those three matches will be played at Anfield, so travel fatigue isn’t going to be an issue.

Atletico Madrid is going to be the toughest fixture, while Tottenham will remain unpredictable despite their awful start to the season.