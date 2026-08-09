How to Watch Liverpool vs AS Monaco Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Lineup and Team News

Liverpool vs AS Monaco live today brings the two European clubs together in an elite pre-season friendly at Anfield on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The match begins at 2:30 p.m. BST, highlighting Andoni Iraola’s inaugural home game as Liverpool’s manager. The fixture comes after Liverpool ended its United States tour with a 4-2 defeat against Leeds United in Chicago.

AS Monaco also joins the match following an inconsistent pre-season under their new manager, Filipe Luís. Fans searching for the Liverpool vs AS Monaco match today will want the latest information on the live stream, kickoff time, lineup, team news, stats and prediction. Liverpool vs AS Monaco live today also provides supporters with their first opportunity to see several returning stars and new players at Anfield.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Lineup and Team News

The Liverpool vs AS Monaco lineup will be closely watched as both managers continue preparations for the new season. Andoni Iraola will take charge at Anfield for the first time after leading the team through its summer preparations.

Liverpool comes into the match following a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United. Previously, wins against Sunderland and Wrexham provided an optimistic beginning, but the loss in Chicago revealed defensive weaknesses.

The squad receives a boost with Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Cody Gakpo returning to training after extended post-World Cup breaks. Spanish signing Victor Muñoz is also expected to make his club debut from the bench.

AS Monaco welcomes a new manager, Filipe Luís, and implements several squad updates. The team defeated Getafe and Saint-Priest in pre-season but was defeated by Sporting CP.

The team also lost playmaker Maghnes Akliouche to Paris Saint-Germain in a €50 million transfer. Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino will miss the return to Anfield because of a severe ACL injury.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Liverpool vs AS Monaco stats show the clubs have met twice in competitive European football. Their previous meetings came during the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win at Anfield, while AS Monaco achieved a 1-0 victory at the Stade Louis II. As a result, the head-to-head record between Liverpool and AS Monaco is tied at one win each.

Liverpool’s recent pre-season record reads three wins and one defeat, with seven goals scored and six conceded. AS Monaco has recorded two wins and one defeat during its listed pre-season matches, scoring six goals and conceding five.

The Liverpool vs AS Monaco prediction markets favor the home side. Liverpool is priced at 1.55 to win, with the draw at 4.20 and an away victory at 4.75. Over 2.5 goals is priced at 1.50, compared with 2.50 for under 2.5 goals.

How to Watch Liverpool vs AS Monaco Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Liverpool vs AS Monaco live stream can watch through different broadcasters depending on their location. Supporters in the United Kingdom can follow the match through All Red Video and LFCTV, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. BST.

Viewers in the United States can watch through CBS Sports Network and fubo. The TV channel options for Liverpool vs AS Monaco also feature DAZN in France and Germany, Claro Sports in Mexico, Paramount+ in Australia, and beIN Sports in New Zealand.

The Liverpool vs AS Monaco kickoff time is 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT, 3:30 p.m. CET, 7:30 a.m. CST in Mexico, 11:30 p.m. AEST, and 1:30 a.m. NZST on Monday.

Anfield is sold out for general admission. Supporters seeking late availability can check the official Liverpool FC Tickets Portal for hospitality packages.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco live today gives Iraola his first home match as Liverpool manager and provides both squads with another test before competitive football begins.