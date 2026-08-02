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Liverpool vs Leeds United Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Liverpool vs Leeds United live today is Liverpool's final pre-season test as Andoni Iraola's side faces Leeds in Chicago.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: Rio Ngumoha #73 of Liverpool FC celebrates with teammate Dominik Szoboszlai #8 after scoring the team's first goal during the second half of the pre-season friendly against Wrexham AFC at Yankee Stadium on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC faced Leeds United on Sunday in their final preseason friendly of the United States summer tour. The Liverpool vs Leeds United clash took place at Soldier Field in Chicago, giving both teams one last competitive test before the start of the 2026–27 season.

Liverpool entered the match unbeaten under new manager Andoni Iraola after victories over Sunderland and Wrexham, while Leeds arrived with renewed confidence following a 1–0 win against Sunderland.

The meeting also renewed a rivalry that produced two entertaining Premier League draws last season, making Liverpool vs Leeds United another valuable opportunity for both managers to assess their squads ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Team News

Liverpool kept enhancing the squad’s fitness, with World Cup returnees Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexander Isak all expected to play. Young talents Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni stayed in the mix following strong performances during the tour.

Liverpool were without defender Joe Gomez, who missed the match through injury.

Leeds, managed by Daniel Farke, looked to continue their positive momentum after defeating Sunderland. Summer signing Harry Wilson was expected to feature against his former academy club.

Recent Meetings and How to Watch

During the 2025–26 Premier League season, the two clubs were evenly matched, with a 3–3 draw at Elland Road followed by a goalless game at Anfield.

Supporters could watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United match live on Liverpool’s official All Red Video streaming service, while live text commentary was available through BBC Sport. The fixture served as the final step in both clubs’ preparations before competitive football returned later this month.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Liverpool vs Leeds United Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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