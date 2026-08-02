Liverpool vs Leeds United Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Liverpool FC faced Leeds United on Sunday in their final preseason friendly of the United States summer tour. The Liverpool vs Leeds United clash took place at Soldier Field in Chicago, giving both teams one last competitive test before the start of the 2026–27 season.

Liverpool entered the match unbeaten under new manager Andoni Iraola after victories over Sunderland and Wrexham, while Leeds arrived with renewed confidence following a 1–0 win against Sunderland.

The meeting also renewed a rivalry that produced two entertaining Premier League draws last season, making Liverpool vs Leeds United another valuable opportunity for both managers to assess their squads ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Team News

Liverpool kept enhancing the squad’s fitness, with World Cup returnees Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexander Isak all expected to play. Young talents Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni stayed in the mix following strong performances during the tour.

Liverpool were without defender Joe Gomez, who missed the match through injury.

Leeds, managed by Daniel Farke, looked to continue their positive momentum after defeating Sunderland. Summer signing Harry Wilson was expected to feature against his former academy club.

Recent Meetings and How to Watch

During the 2025–26 Premier League season, the two clubs were evenly matched, with a 3–3 draw at Elland Road followed by a goalless game at Anfield.

Supporters could watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United match live on Liverpool’s official All Red Video streaming service, while live text commentary was available through BBC Sport. The fixture served as the final step in both clubs’ preparations before competitive football returned later this month.