How to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham at Anfield Live Today: TV Coverage and Streaming

Liverpool hosts Fulham at Anfield in a Matchday 4 Premier League clash. The Reds return home looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new league campaign.
Fulham will arrive hoping to cause an upset against the reigning champions. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026, with kickoff at 3:00 PM BST.
Because of the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. blackout in England, the match will not be shown live on UK television. International viewers can watch through their local Premier League broadcaster.
Liverpool vs Fulham Live Match Today: What Time Does It Start?
The Premier League match takes place at Anfield on Saturday, September 12.
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Kickoff: 3:00 PM BST
Venue: Anfield
Competition: Premier League, Matchday 4
How and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham Live Match Today
United States
Streaming: Peacock Premium / Fubo
Kickoff: 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
United Kingdom & Ireland
Live TV: No live domestic television coverage because of the 3 p.m. Saturday blackout
Audio: Liverpool FC official audio coverage
Kickoff: 3:00 PM BST
Canada
Streaming: Fubo Canada
Kickoff: 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
Australia
Streaming: Stan Sport
Kickoff: 12:00 AM AEST on Sunday, September 13
New Zealand
Streaming: Sky Sport NZ
Kickoff: 2:00 AM NZST on Sunday, September 13
Ghana
TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream
Kickoff: 2:00 PM GMT
Nigeria
TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream
Kickoff: 3:00 PM WAT
South Africa
TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream
Kickoff: 4:00 PM SAST
Kenya
TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream
Kickoff: 5:00 PM EAT
India
TV and streaming: Star Sports / JioStar
Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST
Brazil
TV and streaming: ESPN Brasil / Disney+
Kickoff: 11:00 AM BRT
Mexico
TV and streaming: ESPN / Disney+
Kickoff: 8:00 AM CST
France
TV and streaming: Canal+
Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST
Germany & Austria
TV and streaming: Sky Deutschland
Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST
Spain
Streaming: DAZN Spain
Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST
Italy
TV and streaming: Sky Italia
Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST
Scandinavia
Streaming: Viaplay
Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST
Middle East & North Africa
TV and streaming: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT
Kickoff: Regional times vary
Liverpool vs Fulham Preview
Liverpool enters the fixture looking to protect its unbeaten start to the Premier League season. At Anfield, the reigning champions have another chance to build momentum.
Fulham faces a difficult test away from home. The visitors will need to defend well while exploiting any opportunities on the counter.
The biggest tactical battle could come in midfield. Liverpool’s pressure and possession will test Fulham’s ability to play through the press.
Liverpool vs Fulham Head-to-Head
Liverpool has generally enjoyed the stronger record in this fixture.
Recent meetings have produced competitive games, but the home side has historically held the advantage at Anfield.
Fulham will look to improve that record and repeat the kind of result that can disrupt Liverpool’s title ambitions.
Liverpool vs Fulham Ticket
The match is being played at Anfield, where demand for Premier League tickets is high.
Fans should use Liverpool’s official ticketing channels for legitimate availability. Check official sources for late openings rather than unverified resale listings.
Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction
Liverpool has home advantage and enters the match with an unbeaten start. That makes the hosts the stronger side on paper.
Fulham can still make the game difficult if it stays compact and takes its chances.
Liverpool vs Fulham score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Fulham.
Liverpool vs Fulham Odds
The betting market is expected to favor Liverpool because of home advantage and its stronger overall squad.
Liverpool: Favorite
Draw: Underdog outcome
Fulham: Underdog
The exact prices can change before kickoff, so readers should check the latest market before placing any bets.
How to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham at Anfield Live Today: TV Coverage and Streaming