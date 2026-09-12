How to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham at Anfield Live Today: TV Coverage and Streaming

Liverpool hosts Fulham at Anfield in a Matchday 4 Premier League clash. The Reds return home looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new league campaign.

Fulham will arrive hoping to cause an upset against the reigning champions. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026, with kickoff at 3:00 PM BST.

Because of the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. blackout in England, the match will not be shown live on UK television. International viewers can watch through their local Premier League broadcaster.

Liverpool vs Fulham Live Match Today: What Time Does It Start?

The Premier League match takes place at Anfield on Saturday, September 12.

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kickoff: 3:00 PM BST

Venue: Anfield

Competition: Premier League, Matchday 4

How and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham Live Match Today

United States

Streaming: Peacock Premium / Fubo

Kickoff: 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

United Kingdom & Ireland

Live TV: No live domestic television coverage because of the 3 p.m. Saturday blackout

Audio: Liverpool FC official audio coverage

Kickoff: 3:00 PM BST

Canada

Streaming: Fubo Canada

Kickoff: 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

Australia

Streaming: Stan Sport

Kickoff: 12:00 AM AEST on Sunday, September 13

New Zealand

Streaming: Sky Sport NZ

Kickoff: 2:00 AM NZST on Sunday, September 13

Ghana

TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream

Kickoff: 2:00 PM GMT

Nigeria

TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream

Kickoff: 3:00 PM WAT

South Africa

TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream

Kickoff: 4:00 PM SAST

Kenya

TV and streaming: SuperSport / DStv Stream

Kickoff: 5:00 PM EAT

India

TV and streaming: Star Sports / JioStar

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Brazil

TV and streaming: ESPN Brasil / Disney+

Kickoff: 11:00 AM BRT

Mexico

TV and streaming: ESPN / Disney+

Kickoff: 8:00 AM CST

France

TV and streaming: Canal+

Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST

Germany & Austria

TV and streaming: Sky Deutschland

Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST

Spain

Streaming: DAZN Spain

Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST

Italy

TV and streaming: Sky Italia

Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST

Scandinavia

Streaming: Viaplay

Kickoff: 4:00 PM CEST

Middle East & North Africa

TV and streaming: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT

Kickoff: Regional times vary

Liverpool vs Fulham Preview

Liverpool enters the fixture looking to protect its unbeaten start to the Premier League season. At Anfield, the reigning champions have another chance to build momentum.

Fulham faces a difficult test away from home. The visitors will need to defend well while exploiting any opportunities on the counter.

The biggest tactical battle could come in midfield. Liverpool’s pressure and possession will test Fulham’s ability to play through the press.

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Liverpool has generally enjoyed the stronger record in this fixture.

Recent meetings have produced competitive games, but the home side has historically held the advantage at Anfield.

Fulham will look to improve that record and repeat the kind of result that can disrupt Liverpool’s title ambitions.

Liverpool vs Fulham Ticket

The match is being played at Anfield, where demand for Premier League tickets is high.

Fans should use Liverpool’s official ticketing channels for legitimate availability. Check official sources for late openings rather than unverified resale listings.

Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction

Liverpool has home advantage and enters the match with an unbeaten start. That makes the hosts the stronger side on paper.

Fulham can still make the game difficult if it stays compact and takes its chances.

Liverpool vs Fulham score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Fulham.

Liverpool vs Fulham Odds

The betting market is expected to favor Liverpool because of home advantage and its stronger overall squad.

Liverpool: Favorite

Draw: Underdog outcome

Fulham: Underdog

The exact prices can change before kickoff, so readers should check the latest market before placing any bets.