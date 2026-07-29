How to Watch Liverpool vs Wrexham Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Liverpool vs Wrexham live today brings another major test for Liverpool during its 2026 pre-season tour in the United States. The friendly takes place on Wednesday, July 29, at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The match also gives Andoni Iraola another opportunity to build his new Liverpool side after taking over as manager this summer. The Liverpool vs Wrexham match today follows Liverpool’s first pre-season win over Sunderland, while Wrexham comes into the game with strong momentum after impressive wins against Manchester United and Leeds United.

With several Liverpool defenders unavailable, fans searching for Liverpool vs Wrexham live today will be eager to see how Iraola’s side responds against an in-form Championship opponent.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Liverpool vs Wrexham lineup is expected to feature another mix of senior players and young talent as Iraola continues to evaluate his squad during pre-season.

Liverpool enters the Liverpool vs Wrexham match after a difficult build-up in the United States. Severe weather forced the cancellation of the club’s flight from Chicago, leaving the team to arrive in New York on the morning of the game.

Liverpool also has important team news ahead of kickoff. Joe Gomez suffered an injury during the 4-2 win over Sunderland and joins Ibrahima Konaté on the sidelines. With Virgil van Dijk continuing his recovery in England, Liverpool is expected to field an inexperienced defense. However, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have joined the squad and are expected to feature.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has a fully fit squad available. The Championship club heads into Liverpool vs Wrexham today after recording pre-season wins over Manchester United and Leeds United, giving the visitors plenty of confidence before kickoff.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Liverpool vs Wrexham stats show the clubs have rarely met because Wrexham spent many years outside England’s top divisions. The teams have faced each other 19 times in official competitions. Liverpool has won 11 matches, Wrexham has won six, and two games have ended in draws.

The Liverpool vs Wrexham head-to-head record also shows Liverpool won the last competitive meeting. The Reds claimed a 3-1 victory during the 1977/78 League Cup.

Wrexham enters the match with strong recent form after beating Manchester United 1-0 and Leeds United 3-2 in pre-season. Liverpool also impressed in its first match under Iraola by defeating Sunderland 4-2.

The Liverpool vs Wrexham prediction discussion focuses on Liverpool’s attacking quality against a Wrexham side that has already built momentum during pre-season. Both teams are expected to rotate players as they continue preparations for the new campaign.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Wrexham Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Liverpool vs Wrexham live stream can watch the match through several official broadcasters and streaming services. Supporters in the United States and Canada can watch on ESPN platforms through the ESPN App and Fubo.

Fans in the United Kingdom and Europe can watch Liverpool vs Wrexham live on LFCTV and the All Red Video platform. Supporters in Australia can stream the match on Stan Sport, while viewers in New Zealand can use beIN Sports Connect. Fans in Japan can watch through DAZN, and supporters across Africa and South America can follow the game on LFCTV GO and official club streaming services.

The Liverpool vs Wrexham kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. EDT in New York. That is 4:30 p.m. PDT, 12:30 a.m. BST on Thursday, 1:30 a.m. CEST, 2:30 a.m. EAT, 5:00 a.m. IST, 8:30 a.m. JST, and 9:30 a.m. AEST.

Liverpool vs Wrexham live today gives supporters another opportunity to see Liverpool under Andoni Iraola before the Premier League season begins. The friendly also allows both clubs to continue building fitness while testing new players and tactical ideas.