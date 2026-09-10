Liverpool Fans Fear the Worst After Barcola’s Champions League Night Ends in Concern

Barcola injury scare has raised concern at Liverpool after his first Liverpool start ended early during the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. The French winger left the field after 60 minutes at Anfield while holding his left calf, with Liverpool leading 2-1.

The sight quickly drew attention because Liverpool had paid Paris Saint-Germain an initial £106 million for Barcola, with the deal able to rise to £123 million through add-ons.

However, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola later confirmed that Barcola did not suffer an injury. He said the Liverpool forward was suffering from a cramp after limited pre-season work and a lack of regular match minutes before joining Liverpool.

The update eased fears over a serious Barcola injury.

Barcola injury scare during Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Barcola went down shortly before the hour mark during Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid and received treatment from the medical staff. He left the pitch on his feet and was replaced by Víctor Muñoz in the 60th minute.

Iraola confirmed after the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid game that the Barcola injury scare was caused by a cramp.

“No, it is just cramp. It is just cramp, there is no injury,” Iraola said. “With Bradley, it is about building his physical condition. We don’t really know — or we didn’t know until now, probably — how much he can play, because he hasn’t had any minutes in pre-season for PSG.”

Barcola joined Liverpool at the end of August and had not played competitive football for PSG during pre-season. He had only made one previous Liverpool appearance, playing about 30 minutes as a substitute against Ipswich Town.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid result after Barcola scare

Liverpool still completed a 2-1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid despite the Barcola injury scare. Marcos Llorente gave Atletico Madrid the lead in the 17th minute before Dominik Szoboszlai equalized before half-time.

Alexis Mac Allister then scored early in the second half to put Liverpool ahead.

Barcola had chances before his substitution. He missed two clear opportunities, including a one-on-one after a Liverpool break involving Florian Wirtz.

Iraola said Barcola’s positioning was more important than the missed chances.

“I’m very happy because he has had two very clear chances against the goalkeeper,” Iraola said. “He hasn’t scored, but I want him there. That is where he has to make the difference.”

Jeremie Frimpong also entered the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid game in the 60th minute, replacing Rio Ngumoha.

Barcola injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Fulham

The latest Barcola injury update points to a cramp rather than a confirmed muscle problem. Iraola said the club had asked a lot of the forward because he was still building his fitness.

“We are rushing him a little bit. We wanted him there, but in the end we decided to say, ‘Give us what you have,’” Iraola said.

Milos Kerkez also left late in the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match with a cramp. “Milos and Bradley were just cramping. They were just tired,” Iraola said.

Liverpool now face Fulham three days after the Champions League game. Barcola’s availability will depend on how quickly he recovers from the cramp and how the Liverpool staff manage his workload.

Cody Gakpo missed the Atletico Madrid game with an adductor problem and was given only a 50-50 chance of playing against Fulham.

For now, the Barcola injury update is clear: the Liverpool forward suffered a cramp, was substituted as a precaution, and has no confirmed injury.