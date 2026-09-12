Liverpool vs Fulham Injury News: Another Fitness Blow Could Change Everything

Liverpool vs Fulham injury news has shifted focus to Cody Gakpo and Bradley Barcola ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool come into the game after a 2-1 Champions League win over Atlético Madrid, but that match brought fresh fitness concerns.

Gakpo missed the European game with an adductor problem, while Barcola was taken off after an hour with cramps. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola must now decide which players are ready to face Fulham.

The visitors have fewer injury concerns, with Tom Cairney the main senior absentee. Fulham have also lost their opening three league matches under Álvaro Arbeloa. Here is the latest Liverpool vs Fulham injury news ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool Injury News: Cody Gakpo Faces Late Fitness Test

Gakpo is the main concern in the latest Liverpool vs Fulham injury news. The Netherlands forward has played in every Premier League match this season but missed the Atlético Madrid game because of an adductor problem.

Gakpo did not train on Thursday. Iraola said on Friday that Liverpool would “try with him” during the final training session before deciding whether he could play against Fulham.

If Gakpo cannot play, Liverpool have several attacking options. Rio Ngumoha, Victor Muñoz and Jeremie Frimpong could provide width.

Barcola is in a better position. The summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain made his full Liverpool debut against Atlético Madrid before leaving after 60 minutes.

Iraola said the problem was cramp rather than a muscle injury. He said there was “no injury” and that Barcola “should be available if everything goes normal.”

Liverpool vs Fulham Injury News: Long-Term Absentees Remain

The Liverpool vs Fulham injury news also includes several players who remain unavailable.

Joe Gomez has been out since suffering a muscle problem in July. He has moved closer to first-team training, but Saturday could still come too soon.

Federico Chiesa has not played after suffering a back or muscle issue late in the summer. Conor Bradley remains out following knee surgery after his January injury at Arsenal.

Giovanni Leoni is recovering from an ACL injury, while Hugo Ekitike continues his recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in April. Iraola said Ekitike’s return is still “far” away but there is a “realistic chance” he could help in the final Champions League group games in January.

Vítězslav Jaroš has also been listed with a long-term knee problem by some availability trackers.

Fulham Injury News: The Visitors Have Fewer Concerns

Fulham enter the game with a shorter injury list. Tom Cairney is the main confirmed senior absentee after undergoing a minor knee procedure last month. He is not expected back until around the October international break.

Young striker Jonah Kusi-Asare has also missed the start of the season after knee trouble last campaign. Defender Luc de Fougerolles has joined Real Salt Lake on a six-month loan.

Arbeloa reported no fresh injury problems after Friday’s training session. Fulham can therefore select from a near-full squad for the trip to Anfield.

The visitors have lost all three of their league matches this season, each by one goal. Arbeloa said Iraola’s high-intensity style would make the game difficult and added: “It will be so difficult for us tomorrow.”

The final Liverpool vs Fulham injury news will come with the official team sheets, which are expected one hour before kick-off. They will confirm whether Gakpo has recovered enough to play and whether Barcola is fit to return.