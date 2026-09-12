Liverpool vs Fulham Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Liverpool vs Fulham lineup news is the main focus ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Anfield. Liverpool enter Gameweek 4 unbeaten after league and Champions League wins, while Fulham are still searching for their first Premier League point of the season.

Both teams are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, but Liverpool have several fitness questions to settle before the official teams are announced. Cody Gakpo missed training Thursday with an adductor problem, while Bradley Barcola was withdrawn against Atletico Madrid with a cramp. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola also has several confirmed absentees.

Fulham, led by former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa, have fewer injury concerns, with Tom Cairney ruled out. The Liverpool vs Fulham lineups are expected about an hour before the 3 pm BST kick-off.

Liverpool Lineup Today and Team News

The Liverpool lineup is expected to feature Alisson in goal, with Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez forming the back four. Conor Bradley remains out with a knee injury.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to continue as the midfield pairing, with Florian Wirtz operating behind Alexander Isak. Isak has scored three Premier League goals this season.

The wide positions remain uncertain. Barcola is expected to be available after Iraola said the French winger “should be available if everything goes normal.” Gakpo remains a doubt after missing Thursday’s training session.

“With Cody, we will see,” Iraola said. “He didn’t train [Thursday]. Today we will try with him and let’s see if he’s ready for tomorrow or we need to wait for the next one.”

Victor Muñoz and Rio Ngumoha are alternatives if Gakpo or Barcola cannot start.

Liverpool’s confirmed absentees are Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa. Joe Gomez is a doubt with a muscle issue.

The predicted Liverpool lineup is Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Muñoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Fulham Lineup Today and Team News

The Fulham lineup is expected to include Bernd Leno in goal, with Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson in defense.

Sander Berge is tipped to return to the starting XI alongside Shea Charles in midfield. Alex Iwobi, Josh King and Cesar Palacios are expected to form the attacking midfield three, with Gonzalo Garcia leading the line.

Tom Cairney is Fulham’s confirmed absentee with a knee injury. Some reports also list Luc de Fougerolles as a doubt.

Recent additions Manuel Angel, David Affengruber and Hugo Larsson remain available after being involved against Crystal Palace. Oscar Bobb is another attacking option.

The predicted Fulham lineup is Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Iwobi, King, Palacios; Garcia.

Liverpool vs Fulham Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Liverpool vs Fulham lineups will confirm how both managers approach the match. Liverpool are expected to use Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to control midfield and supply Isak, while Fulham could use Berge’s physical presence to strengthen the center.

Liverpool’s main selection issue is the wide positions. Gakpo’s fitness and Barcola’s availability will determine whether Muñoz or Ngumoha gets the opportunity to start.

Fulham have fewer injury problems, giving Arbeloa more options as he prepares for his first visit to Anfield as manager. The confirmed Liverpool vs Fulham lineup will settle the remaining selection questions before kick-off.

The official Liverpool vs Fulham lineups are expected to be released around 2 pm BST, one hour before the 3 pm BST start.