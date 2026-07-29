Liverpool vs Wrexham Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Liverpool faced Wrexham in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday night as both clubs continued preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool entered the match after overcoming travel disruption caused by severe weather, which delayed the squad’s arrival in New York. Despite defensive injury concerns, new manager Andoni Iraola welcomed several key attacking players back into the squad as the Reds looked to build on their recent win over Sunderland.

The match also formed part of Liverpool’s preseason tour of the United States, with thousands of supporters creating a vibrant atmosphere in the Bronx.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Team News

Liverpool arrived in New York with limited defensive options after injuries disrupted Iraola’s plans. Joe Gomez was injured during the match against Sunderland, whereas Virgil van Dijk stayed on Merseyside to work on his fitness independently.

Injuries to Ibrahima Konaté and Giovanni Leoni further reduced Liverpool’s defensive depth, leaving academy prospects Mor Talla Ndiaye and Ifeanyi Ndukwe in contention to start in central defense ahead of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

There was better news in attack as Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch returned to the traveling squad. Federico Chiesa also pushed for a starting role after scoring in Liverpool’s previous friendly.

Full-Time Update

Liverpool edged Wrexham 1-0 in their pre-season friendly at Yankee Stadium, with a second-half own goal proving enough to separate the two sides in front of a crowd of 42,204.

Key Match Moments

0′ Kickoff: Liverpool and Wrexham get the match underway at Yankee Stadium.

3′ Missed Chance: Joshua Abe races through on Harvey Elliott’s pass, but a heavy touch allows Danny Ward to gather.

13′ Early Dominance: Liverpool control 65 percent possession and pin Wrexham inside their own half.

25′ Momentum Shift: Wrexham grow into the game with dangerous counterattacks despite Liverpool seeing more of the ball.

37′ Stalemate: Both teams register one shot on target in a tightly contested first half.

45′ Half-Time: The teams head into the break with the score level at 0-0.

46′ Liverpool Substitutions: Rio Ngumoha, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Kieran Morrison replace Joshua Abe, Trey Nyoni, Milos Kerkez and Calum Scanlon.

49′ Save: Danny Ward stretches to deny Harvey Elliott’s long-range effort.

55′ Chance: Dominik Szoboszlai tests Ward with another strike from distance.

61′ Wrexham Hold Firm: Liverpool dominate possession, but Wrexham’s defense remains well organized.

62′ Mass Substitutions: Wrexham make 10 changes, while Liverpool introduce Jeremie Frimpong, James McConnell and Will Wright.

68′ Save: Giorgi Mamardashvili produces an outstanding save to keep out Nathan Broadhead’s powerful long-range shot.

73′ Deadlock Continues: Liverpool maintain control but cannot find a breakthrough.

75′ Goal – Liverpool 1-0 Wrexham: Rio Ngumoha’s shot takes a heavy deflection off Lewis Brunt and loops over Callum Burton into the net.

76′ Late Changes: Both teams introduce fresh academy players, including Joshua Sonni-Lambie for Liverpool and Aaron James for Wrexham.

79′ Corner – Wrexham: Lewis Brunt heads over from George Dobson’s delivery.

81′ Late Pressure: Wrexham win consecutive corners as they push for an equalizer.

88′ Missed Chance: Kieffer Moore fires over the crossbar from close range.

90+1′ Blocked Shot: Moore is denied again as Liverpool block his effort inside the box.

90+3′ Full-Time: Liverpool secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wrexham.